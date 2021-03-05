One of Gambia’s melodious voices, Barhama Cham has been speaking to Standard Lite about his music career and why he is more interested in making his music a service to humanity rather than just for the fame.

“I decided to take up music as a career, because I realized that music is what I have passion for, and in the process of doing music, I get to know that there are just two roles involved: You either in for the glimpse and glamour or you doing music for humanity. I choose service to humanity.”

The singer said he considers two fundamental things when making music; the type of message he disseminates to the audience without using discourteous terms, “which includes what I am going to say in a song that people will love, celebrate, and appreciate me for, not just today but in the future as well as to educate the people through my music. These are priorities.”

Apart from being a singer, he is a poet, activist, and instrumentalist.

Barhama is also engaged into activism. He told Standard Lite activism will add weight to his musical career, as he looks to release his album this year.

Barhama has contributed immensely in fighting against injustice, gender inequalities within our society and also in the career of some artistes that are in the limelight. “Whenever I see a talent, I’m always willing to play my quarter to help boost their career and with that, I have successfully helped groom many artistes and they are currently doing great,” he said.

He added that an artiste needs to be equipped with information in order to communicate to the audience.

On March 3, 2021, Barhama was made Ambassador of Peace Hub the Gambia’s Youth Voices