21 C
City of Banjul
Saturday, March 6, 2021
type here...
Sports

GFF LEAGUE THIS WEEKEND Thrillers in Basori, crackers in Yundum

15
basori
- Advertisement -

By Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The GFF league enters Week Eight this afternoon with thrillers expected in Basori and the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum.

- Advertisement -

The first encounter will be played in Yundum where two wounded lions Hawks and Brikama United will hustle to put back their hopes in firmer footing. Hawks lost to ten-man Real de Banjul in the last fixtures while Brikama United succumbed to a two-one loss to the Telecom boys Gamtel. Both Hawks and Brikama United will seek to redeem their last week’s disappointments. The game is expected to be a tough one.

In Basori this afternoon, league leaders Fortune FC will battle gun for another three points when they take on bottom placed Banjul United. Fortune has a hundred percent record in Basori but Banjul United will hope it is their day to upset the adventurous Petroleum boys who are hell bent on winning games with high pressing football.

On Saturday Waa Banjul and Marimoo will slug it out at Basori while at Yundum, draw specialist Tallinding United will face the Gambia Ports Authority. The ferry boys will like to mount pressure on Fortune who are six points above them.

On Sunday, Real de Banjul will face BK Millan in Basori and GAF takes on Wallidan in Yundum.

Gamtel and Elite United will complete Week Eight’s fixtures when they face each other on Monday afternoon in Yundum.

All matches are expected to kick off by 4pm.

IMG 20210302 WA0018
- Advertisement -
Previous articleSTANDARD LITE
Next articlePrice control not the solution to stop price rises- CBG
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Brufut Gilkock Academy gets over D50,000 worth of materials

Gilkock Football Academy Brufut branch on Saturday received jerseys, balls, boots and bibs worth over D50, 000. The donation was made by the Academy's long-term...
Read more
Sports

CRUNCH TIME FOR GAMBIA AT AFCON U-20

The Gambia national Under-20 team is tonight facing her most important assignment in recent years. The team will play for the rights to reach the...
Read more
Sports

Sports minister tours regions

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Bakary Y. Badjie accompanied by his Permanent Secretary, DPS Technical and heads of satellite institutions under his Ministry...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

bah

POLICE TARGETED UN INVESTIGATORS WITH BOOZE AND WOMEN -witness tells TRRC

By Aisha Tamba A former CID officer at Barra police station during the detention of the West African migrants in 2005 has told the TRRC...
njie

Time too limited for paper ballot – IEC

Standard place hold 1

4 arrested over latest Niamina killing

mai

Mai Fatty calls for political funding bill

bahh

Price control not the solution to stop price rises- CBG

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions