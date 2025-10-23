Politics and the media

- Advertisement -

Whether you agree or disagree, women in the media are not only our sisters but also courageous professionals who have often stood at the forefront in the fight against injustice and corruption in our country. While politics and journalism are distinct fields, in today’s world neither can truly exist without the other. We must therefore be mindful of our words and actions, for Allah knows all that we do.

Whether as journalists or politicians, caution and discipline must guide us. Various interest groups are always watching, ready to twist situations to their advantage. For journalists in particular, honesty and directness will attract both praise and criticism: some will respect you, while others will accuse you of bias.

Take GRTS, our national broadcaster—many Gambians avoid it because they view it as pro-government. Similarly, some boycott The Fatu Network and other outlets for the same reason. Conversely, platforms such as Kerr Fatou are often perceived as anti-government. But is that really the case? Only the owners and journalists themselves can answer that. Perceptions depend largely on one’s political perspective.

For example, some in the opposition regard The Fatu Network and similar outlets as professional media houses fulfilling their duty to inform the public. Likewise, many in government see Kerr Fatou and others, often labeled anti-government, as legitimate institutions practicing journalism within professional ethics.

Our women working in the media are hardworking. They make significant sacrifices and invest heavily in journalism; they deserve our respect and support regardless of the political climate or circumstances.

The media plays a vital role in modern politics. I urge all citizens to remain calm, focused, and disciplined. Let us defend our party and its agenda from attacks and misinformation, but always with respect. Rely on recognised party platforms for accurate updates and official news, while allowing private media houses the freedom to do their work according to the ethics of journalism.

In conclusion, to anyone who has been hurt by the words or actions of any citizens, supporters, or sympathisers of any party, I sincerely apologise. I call on everyone to refrain from such behavior and to engage with the media constructively and respectfully.

Finally, UDP supporters must remember that we are entering a crucial election year. We face two main opponents—both emerging from within our own ranks—who will try by every means to divide us and weaken our party. They will attempt to paint us as the “bad ones” simply because we chose a different path.

But we remain strong. We are the focus of attention today because we represent the best chance for real change in The Gambia come 2026.

Victory is near, Insha’Allah.

Hon Sherifo Sonko

UDP Councillor

Brikama