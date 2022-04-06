22.2 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, April 6, 2022
type here...
Politics

KNOW YOUR CANDIDATES

0
- Advertisement -

Modou Ibrahima Cham, GDC

Date of birth:15 March 1983 (39 years old)
Place of birth: Ebo Town
Residence: Ebo Town
Occupation: Politician
Status: Married with one wife no children
Tribe: Wolof
Religion: Islam
Education: Diploma in information technology
Favorite pastimes: reading, watching football, visiting friends and family members

Why should the constituents vote for you instead of your opponents?
I believe I am the most qualified candidate and given my experience, I will serve my people with dignity and utmost dedication.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKNOW YOUR CANDIDATES
Next articleFoday Ibrahim Sillah Touray or Kombo Sillah – The Jihadist
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

KNOW YOUR CANDIDATES

KNOW YOUR CANDIDATES

KNOW YOUR CANDIDATES

Latest Stories

Down and out in Serrekunda

About 10 years ago, I saw at the Embassy of the United States of America (US) in Dakar, Senegal which was then under construction,...

IEC DECLINES TO COMMENT ON CALLS FOR NPP’S SUSPENSION

Transport fares to go up as gov’t strikes deal with GTU

Judge ‘annoyed’ with MoJ for disobeying orders

Man charged with homosexuality

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions