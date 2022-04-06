KNOW YOUR CANDIDATES

- Advertisement -
Modou Ibrahima Cham, GDC
Date of birth:15 March 1983 (39 years old)
Place of birth: Ebo Town
Residence: Ebo Town
Occupation: Politician
Status: Married with one wife no children
Tribe: Wolof
Religion: Islam
Education: Diploma in information technology
Favorite pastimes: reading, watching football, visiting friends and family members
Why should the constituents vote for you instead of your opponents?
I believe I am the most qualified candidate and given my experience, I will serve my people with dignity and utmost dedication.
