KNOW YOUR CANDIDATES

Modou Ibrahima Cham, GDC

Date of birth:15 March 1983 (39 years old)

Place of birth: Ebo Town

Residence: Ebo Town

Occupation: Politician

Status: Married with one wife no children

Tribe: Wolof

Religion: Islam

Education: Diploma in information technology

Favorite pastimes: reading, watching football, visiting friends and family members

Why should the constituents vote for you instead of your opponents?

I believe I am the most qualified candidate and given my experience, I will serve my people with dignity and utmost dedication.