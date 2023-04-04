PPP BANJUL MAYORAL ASPIRANT DENIES WITHDRAWING

By Omar Bah

Ebrima Jawo, who recently announced his intention to contest for mayor of Banjul on the ticket of former ruling People’s Progressive Party (PPP) has denied reaching an agreement with the ruling NPP to drop his ambition, in exchange for a job in the foreign service.

The Standard was reliably informed by sources close to the National Peoples’ Party that the party has reached an agreement with Mr Jawo to drop his ambition to contest in exchange for appointment in the foreign service.

“I can confirm to you that the NPP have reached an agreement with Ebrima Jawo and very soon you will hear something from his camp. I am sure he will deny it but just watch out for the space,” our NPP source had said

But when contacted for comments, Ebrima Jawo admitted that the NPP is engaging his family but not him personally contrary to whatever our sources said.

“They are negotiating and talking to my family as we speak but I have personally not been involved in any kind of negotiations or anything. I can assure you of that,” Jawo told The Standard.