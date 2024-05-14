PPP honoring the legacy of a national hero:Tribute to OJ on his first anniversary

- Advertisement -

In the heart of every Gambian, there beats a rhythm of gratitude and reverence for a man whose name is synonymous with courage, resilience, patriotism, and unwavering commitment. Omar Amadou Jallow OJ. A towering figure in the annals of Gambian history and is known for his indomitable spirit and dedication to youth empowerment, adherence to the rule of law, and democracy. Today, as we mark the first anniversary of his passing, let us take inspiration from his example and strive to embody the values he championed. The story of Omar Amadou Jallow is a testament to the power of persistence and dedication. He was a popular figure in his Constituency who played a significant role in keeping the PPP alive in the hearts of people, and even during the ban, his unwavering commitment to the party was instrumental in its reorganization. Hon OJ was more than a politician, he was a beacon of hope in dark times, a steadfast advocate for justice and freedom in the face of tyranny. Throughout his life, he stood against all odds fearlessly confronting dictatorship, as he often said, ” Leadership is not tested when the going is easy but rather when the going is tough.” OJ exemplified this statement, leading by example, never shying away from the challenges that lay ahead. Born from humble beginnings, OJ rose through sheer grit, determination, perseverance, and tenacity, earning the respect and admiration of his fellow countrymen. From the corridors of power to the streets of Serekunda, and along the length and breadth of the country, he fought tirelessly for the restoration of democracy and good governance in The Gambia, never wavering in his commitment to the principles of justice and equality. He once declared, “People of Serekunda voted for me and gave me everything I have, so when they’re in hardship, I cannot but return and fight the dictator together with them.” Which led to his resignation from his lucrative United Nations job and his return to The Gambia. This unwavering loyalty to his constituent and country serves as a testament to his integrity and selflessness. But OJ’s Legacy extends far beyond his political achievements, it resides in every heart and mind of the countless individuals whose lives he touched. To those who knew him, he was a mentor, a friend, and a source of inspiration. His words resonate with wisdom and compassion, offering solace in times of uncertainty and guidance in moments of doubt. He famously proclaimed, “I can compromise with the devil and even sacrifice to deregister the PPP for the advancement and liberation of The Gambia.” These words reflect his unwavering and undiluted commitment to the greater good, even in the face of personal sacrifice. As we reflect on OJ’s life and legacy, let us remember the sacrifice he made and the battles he fought on behalf of The Gambian people laying his life on the line. Let us honor his memory by continuing the fight for democracy, justice, and human rights in our beloved nation, and draw strength from his examples, knowing that the flame of hope he ignited will continue to burn brightly in our hearts for generations to come. As we celebrate his life and legacy today, let us unite in prayers, asking the entire nation to remember him in their supplications, and praying for Allah to continue to rest his gentle soul in Janaatul Firdaws Ameen. Rest in peace, dear OJ. Your Legacy will forever be etched in the annals of Gambian history and your spirit will continue to guide us on the path to a brighter tomorrow. Although OJ may no longer walk among us, his spirit lives on in the fabric of our nation, reminding us that the struggle for freedom is never in vain. Today, as we celebrate his life and legacy, let us renew our commitment to building a Gambia that honors his memory and upholds the values for which he so passionately stood.

Kebba E Jallow, Secretary General and Party Leader, People’s Progressive Party (PPP).