SANU JALLOW SECURES OLYMPICS SLOT FOR TEAM- GAMBIA

US based Gambian long distance runner Sanu Jallow has broken the 800 meters national record with a time of 1:59:29. She was running for her Arkansas College women’s track and field team which also won its second consecutive NCAA indoor championship Saturday at New Balance in Boston. With this performance, she has also gained Olympic Games qualification and joins Gina Mariama Bass Bittaye as the only two qualified Gambian athletes for the Olympic Games in Paris.

Gambia Athletics Association