Cuba praises Gambia for fraternity and solidarity

Banjul, May 13. – On May 19, Gambia and Cuba will celebrate the 45th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations, a historic date for both sister nations, which during all these years have been united in defense of their sovereignty and independence.

On behalf of my government and my compatriots, I wish to convey our most sincere congratulations to the Gambian authorities and their kind and hospitable people on the new birthday of bilateral ties, which we are sure, will continue to strengthen in the future.

We appreciate the solidarity and friendship that this geographically small country, but immense in heart, has offered to Cubans.

We reiterate once again that the Caribbean Island will continue to cooperate with The Gambia, especially in the field of health, and in other areas that need our help and support.

Gambia and Cuba are today an example of that phrase that says: The grateful always accompany each other.

Congratulations brothers on our 45th birthday.

Ruben G. Abelenda

Ambassador of Cuba in Gambia