PPP WCR youth wing elects executive

The PPP West Coast Region Youth Wing last weekend elected its interim executive committee to run the affairs of the party in the region.

The committee is headed by Bakary Ceesay, chairman, Mama S Susso – 1st vice chair, Omar Darboe – second vice chair, Gikey Drammeh – secretary general, Karafa Sambou – assistant secretary, Ousman Bah – treasurer, Abass Kargbo – assistant treasurer, Amadou B Jobarteh – PRO, Kabbou Ceesay – assistant PRO, Sulayman Mbaye – fundraiser, Kebba Faye – assistant fundraiser.

While Alagie Chorr, Omar Sohna, Adama Jallow heads of the media and communication unit to be assisted by Bakery Manneh, Musa Sillah, Sainabou Colley, Mapenda Ceesay heads the sport, arts and culture to be assisted by Bilal Dampha, Baboucarr Bah, Sait Saine, Kabbou Ceesay, Dawda Sey and Demba Touray.

Speaking at the congress, the PPP leader Papa Njie recalled how difficult it was for the Jawara-ledPPP to run the government after independence in 1965.

“The PPP was not merely a party that happened to be in power; as a movement, we had a mission. We had since the party’s inception in 1959 espoused a cause, a national cause; we had opted for a body of beliefs, ideas, and principles by which we had always stood.

“A great deal of homework had gone into identifying and selecting what projects went where with the rationale for their execution based entirely on the sole objective of development that would make our independence real. It was inevitable in the early stages to pay much attention to buildings and structures but the bottom line was the well-being of the people, which should best be counted in the quality of food they ate; the standard of housing they enjoyed; the level of education and health care at their disposal; and, above all, the scope of the peace and freedoms they enjoyed,” he said.

He said the PPP has all it takes to unify the country under its One Gambia and One People principle.

“We will continue to uphold our shared values of political inclusiveness, discipline, unity, tolerance, democracy, and human rights as our founding fathers believed in them. We shun all forms of tribal and discriminatory politics”, he added.