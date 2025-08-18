President Putin and President Trump meeting over the ongoing war in Ukraine

- Advertisement -

By Principal Magistrate Muhammed Krubally

Tel; +2207739329

Email; [email protected]

On Friday the 15thth August 2025, the two world’s renowned presidents “President Putin and President Trump” fulfilled their long awaited meeting in Alaska on the United States soil. Their main objective of the landmark meeting was to sit down physically, face to face and exchange frank words premised toward ending destructive and ongoing bloody war in Ukraine and of course by extension, in Russia. At their meeting of course and evitable those with common sense know they have discussed tangible points to be known as the root cause of the said war and moved away from that, way forward solutions to qualm the war. To me, the meeting of the two presidents marked a moment of resilience, courage, hope and indelible history that historians must keep record of.

In my candid opinion when the meeting of the two presidents concluded, instead of journalists from the renowned media posts from YouTube, BBC, DW News, Sky News, Wiam and many others encouraged the world in general and especially Ukrainians and Russians of such remarkable success, closer to a peace deal, hope and again encourage the two presidents to continue meeting and talking on practical concrete approaches with the potential to ending the ongoing war continue to cast unnecessary, hypocritical and angry words more at President Trump some of which include “no deal, no seize fire, effectively surrender to President Putin, Trump was the loser and Putin probably laughing on his way home, President Putin’s body language during the meeting better than President Trump” all to me are not significantly necessary at this stage. These angry words casted at President Trump who is really doubling his efforts to restore peace, stability and order in Ukraine may serve nothing but pouring fuel on him perhaps to take more radical, negative and catastrophic approach toward Putin and whenever taken and responded to by Putin has the potential effect to spill over the war beyond Ukraine putting Ukrainian neighbours like the entire Europe and the world and even the United State at long term uncontrollable and pathetic risks.

Let’s remember that since Russia commenced invasion of Ukraine in 2022, 3 years long war, the United States under Biden’s administration sent dangerous and injurious weapons some of which include both short and long range missiles, drones and many more projectiles to be fired deep inside Russia the purpose of which could have the potential to force President Putin to the table to end the war. However such does not make much meaningful results simply because Russia is a big super power with a lot of complicated weapons that could potentially destroy Ukraine, foreign machineries and Ukrainians as well. In fact it is an indelible fact that when US long range missiles like the Attack MS were fired at Russia and got intercepted by the advanced Russian Missile defence system forced Russia to respond and fired its latest non nuclear Orisnic in to the Ukrainian territory which many US and European Weaponary and Military experts interpreted as International Continental Missile. This show of force by Russia injected a lot of fear in most or all of European/Nato and even the US to think twice. Imagine this is non nuclear. By all standards I am saying these are not needed in the civilise world. This may also be needed in some situations to limit other foreign countries not to interfere in other countries’ social, economic, cultural, military and other affairs.

Let’s also remember that although President Biden when in office stated that he would not bow down for President Putin and kept restricting Ukrainians from firing deep inside Russia but later changed his mind to hit deep inside Russia was well opposed by President Trump who at all times was saying “if he were in office the war would never happen, in the alternative would settle or end the war in a day.” President Trump could not do this. He must have been dreaming then and was over ambitious. His 90 days ultimatum, 60 days, later reduced to 10 to 12 days with a lot of sanction threats, yet does not change the position of Russia from gaining battle field gains in Ukraine, does not change the massive destruction of critical infrastructures and killings. Lets also remember that American, European, Ukrainian, Russian and other Diplomats met both in Saudi Arabia and Istanbul envoy met quite a few times with the objective of solution to end the ongoing destructive and bloody war but achieved just a little like exchange of prisoners temporary cease fire etc.

Moving away from these I frankly conclude that really both President Putin and Trump did very well at this first round of the meeting on the US soil of Alaska just in fact by merely agreeing and by extension discussing face to face. In my view critics must understand that it is difficult to achieve peace in one day. It requires first steps like preparatory meeting, submission of points, dialogue, negotiation, compromise and final solution. In fact I was able to couch from one of the last wordings of President Trump telling President Putin “see you soon and President Putin replying “next time in Moscow” and Trump told him I look forward to it. These exchanges of positive words by or from the two presidents are indeed moments of hope, resilience and positive promise that can bring the ongoing war in Ukraine to an end.

In the light of these thoughts I am sharing with readers and perhaps listeners when heard over the radios I urge all to praise this meeting but not to pour fuel over President Trump and President Putin. Really, President Putin and President Trump did remarkably well. I hope both presidents meet soon again to bring and discuss more practical solutions that will quickly bring the ongoing war to an end.