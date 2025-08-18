Greetings Minister of Finance

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

It is rather sad that the government touts its efforts on tax collection. It is quite obvious that taxation is an essential tool for a nation’s prosperity but it comes with a caviat called EQUITY. The Gambian Economy is over taxed and the burden of taxation lies with the formal sector of the economy thereby leaving companies with less to no money to reinvest in expansion and replacement of capital items.

Equitable taxation comes with broadening the base and lowering the rates thus incorporating most of the informal sector into the tax net. The Gambian Economy in its current state is over taxed thereby inducing tax evasion and avoidance.

GRA is not to be blamed as they are a tax enforcement agency whose role is to collect taxes for the state. Taxes are mandated by law and it is generally levied by the Exchequer (Ministry of Finance). Notwithstanding, the Revenue Authority must work on greater Tax efficiency by reducing the cost of collection and curbing the intermediation between its agents, individuals and companies that pay taxes.

I urge the Ministry to put more emphasis on Non Tax and User Fees to diversify its revenue base. The Gambian Economy enjoys a high number of land transactions annually but it has an inefficient way of monitoring land registration /transactions which makes the collection of non tax revenue difficult. The expansion of the fiscal space particularly EXPENDITURE has not been tamed over the past ten years and in its current state, it will only contract the economy. Generally, economist retort by saying “Is the economy stupid”?The economy is neither stupid nor responsive but it reacts to disjointed policy that becomes a recipe for disastrous consequences for the macroeconomic environment. The current state of Gambia’s tax structure is unsustainable and government has been using the easy way out by over taxing the large tax payers and visible companies rather than growing the tax base

I hope my letter is seen as a clarion call to restructure the tax framework of the country as a precursor to sustainable and meaningful growth. The burden of realignment lies with the policy formulator (Ministry of Finance) not the tax enforcer (GRA). The Ministry of Finance is tasked with managing the macroeconomic environment and consequently growing the economy. Unfortunately, some of the policy prescriptions emanating from the Ministry are neither pro growth nor responsive to its desired objectives in our development aspirations. My letter is preaching to the choir for all the anomalies and prescriptions I have advanced are not alien to you; but expedient political needs outweigh sustainable public policy decisions in a dysfunctional macroeconomic environment. Sadly, in the case of The Gambia, the end justifies the means. Doing the right thing takes a back seat to instant glorification. Hence the reason these projected tax figures are glorified while negating the disastrous consequences inherent in the attainment of the set targets.

Nyang Njie,

Concerned Gambian

The Gambian roundabout drama

Dear Editor,

The current two-lane roundabouts in The Gambia offer significant advantages. Or at least, they should. But, especially during rush hour, the Senegambia roundabout is called “Banzai Square.” Injuries, chaos, fights, deaths, and property damage are almost too numerous to count. Why is this happening?

Roundabouts should offer significant benefits in terms of safety, efficiency, and the environment. The design, once intended to force drivers to slow down and merge rather than wait for a green light, reduces the number and severity of accidents. There are far fewer conflict points than at a traditional intersection, which virtually eliminates dangerous collisions like head-on or side-impact crashes.

Additionally, a roundabout ensures a continuous flow of traffic, leading to fewer traffic jams and delays. Vehicles don’t have to stop and idle, which results in less fuel consumption and lower emissions of harmful substances. Moreover, roundabouts remain operational during power outages, while traffic lights do not.

So why doesn’t this ingenious principle work in The Gambia? On the new OIC road, there were more than 1,200 serious accidents in 2023, with over 110 deaths (if I remember correctly). These aren’t just dry statistics, impersonally represented so often, but rather completely devastated families, as the victims are often the main breadwinners on their way to work.

The crucial question is therefore: Are you familiar with these roundabout dramas? Perhaps a good instructor or some good tips? You are most welcome.

Ricky Peters