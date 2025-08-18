WASSCE results are out: What do they reveal?

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) has recently released an analysis of the latest examination results, revealing noteworthy trends and spotlighting areas in need of improvement. Of the candidates who sat for the exams, 37.56% were male, while 62.44% were female. Notably, 961 candidates—about 5.11% of the 18, 819 pupils with complete records—achieved credit passes in five or more subjects.

These figures are quietly encouraging: the fact that nearly one in twenty students excelled across a broad range of subjects is a glimmer of hope. However, the broader landscape suggests that the majority still fall short of reaching such standards. The gender breakdown indicates stronger female participation and perhaps better outcomes among girls—an encouraging trend that warrants further exploration and support.

This mixed performance underscores enduring systemic challenges in The Gambia’s education system. Earlier data from assessment initiatives like AMPL-ab (UNESCO’s “Assessment for Minimum Proficiency Levels”) show that only 25.8% of Grade 3 learners reached the minimum proficiency in mathematics, and 21.5% in reading—often with girls slightly outperforming boys. Moreover, other systemic indicators such as low foundational learning rates, teacher allocation inequities, and weak data systems continue to hold back sustained improvement.

- Advertisement -

For the purpose of improving performance in order to contribute to broader national development goals, the following needs to be done. Firstly, deepen data-driven decisions, strengthen MoBSE’s capacity for using EMIS (Education Management Information System) and assessment data to inform targeted interventions—particularly in underserved rural and “last mile” schools. Past initiatives have already prioritised data system improvements and analytical reports.

Secondly, equitable teacher deployment to tackle disparities in teacher distribution—especially in remote regions—by institutionalising current quota systems, hardship allowances, and providing incentives like transportation and professional growth opportunities. Where some of the above are already in place, let them be enhanced and further strengthened.

Thirdly, invest in foundational learning given the low proficiency among early grade students, MoBSE should enhance foundational curriculum reforms, learning materials, and teacher guides focused on Grades 1–4, ensuring interventions scale quickly and take hold.

- Advertisement -

Fourthly, professionalise teacher training to address gaps in pre-service preparation and continue professional development investments. Teachers must continue to be equipped and monitored in order for performance to improve.

Fifthly, monitor gender dynamics with strong female participation and performance, MoBSE should study what’s working well for girls and replicate those strategies across the system, ensuring equitable support for boys and girls alike.

With these and other efforts and strategies, it is hoped that the result will gradually begin to improve. This is urgent and something needs to he done urgently.

While pockets of excellent performance exist, The Gambia’s education system must build on these signals through strategic, data-driven, and equity-focused reforms. With sustained investment in foundational skills, teacher quality, and inclusive deployment strategies, MoBSE can convert today’s modest successes into broad, lasting impact.