GOV’T DENIES ECOWAS CHAIRMAN’S VISIT LINKED TO BARROW`S THIRD TERM BID

By Omar Bah

The recent very short visit of Ecowas chairman, President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, during which even a scheduled press briefing was cancelled, has left tongues wagging as to the actual reason of the trip.

While both Bio and host Barrow’s teams said the trip is as part of the chairman’s initiative to tour and discuss issues in the region, many Gambians are speculating that President Bio must have raised the issue of term limits with his host Barrow, since The Gambia is among very few countries in the region without term limits for a president. The regional body has been encouraging states to adopt the two term limits and with President Barrow aiming to go for a third term, the topic is ever more relevant in The Gambia now.

Contacted on the Ecowas chairman’s visit Information Minister Dr Ismaila Ceesay told The Standard that Bio did not discuss the topic of a third term in Banjul.

“No. The talks between the two leaders do not include anything like that,” Dr Ceesay said.

Meanwhile, a statement released earlier by the Ministry of Information explaining the visit said “as part of his regional consultation tour following his election as Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of Ecowas, President Julius Maada Bio of the Republic of Sierra Leone undertook a one-day working visit to Banjul on Thursday, 14 August 2025.”

During the visit, the Ministry added, Presidents Maada Bio and Barrow held discussions on matters of mutual interest, with particular emphasis on strengthening bilateral cooperation and advancing the Ecowas agenda for peace, security and regional integration.

“President Bio arrived in Banjul from Guinea-Bissau. The original schedule had anticipated his arrival at 2:00pm. on Thursday, with an overnight stay. However, due to updated information from Cape Verde indicating that his counterpart there wished to meet at 5:00pm. President Bio’s arrival in Banjul was rescheduled to 1:00pm. He departed immediately following his meeting with His Excellency President Barrow in order to proceed to Praia in time for the scheduled engagement. President Maada Bio is expected to continue his regional consultations in Senegal following his visit to Cape Verde,” the statement said.