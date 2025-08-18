Race for UDP 2026 presidential candidate opens

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

The United Democratic Party (UDP) yesterday announced the opening of applications for the position of Flagbearer for the 2026 Presidential Election.

A statement from the party said this follows the decision of the National Executive Committee (NEC), acting in accordance with Articles 11(3)(b) and 23(3)(c) of the UDP Constitution.

“The application process officially opens on Monday, 18th August 2025, and will closed on Tuesday, 2nd September 2025. The Selection Committee will thereafter undertake a rigorous vetting and consultation process in line with both the 1997 Constitution of The Gambia and the prescribed rules of the UDP.

The process will culminate in the official announcement of the UDP Presidential Flagbearer on Wednesday, 10th September 2025.

The UDP calls on all eligible and interested party members who meet the constitutional and party requirements to submit their applications within the stipulated period. The Party reiterates its firm commitment to transparency, inclusivity, and internal democracy in the selection of its 2026 Presidential Candidate,” the statement said.

The party urged all interested persons requiring more information about the issue to contact the UDP National Secretariat on Tel: +220 7712251 / +220 2251111.