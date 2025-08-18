22 Touba pilgrims including Gambians killed in accidents

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Brigade Nationale des Sapeurs-Pompiers (National Fire Brigade) of Senegal has reported a significant number of incidents linked to the mass movement of millions of pilgrims to the Magal in Touba.

The Standard has reliably learnt that at least two young Gambians, a driver and his apprentice have been confirmed dead in one of the fatal accidents involving their 22 passenger vehicle and a truck.

According to official statements released by Commander Yatma Dièye, head of the information and public relations directorate of the fire brigade, 270 road accidents were recorded within just four days of the pilgrimage.

He said these accidents accounted for over 53% of the brigade’s total interventions during the event.The total number of victims from these accidents reached 660, out of which 22 people lost their lives. The overall toll from all incidents during the pilgrimage was 26 deaths and 747 injured persons since the start of the event.

A notable accident occurred on the road to Darou Mouhty, where a public transport vehicle overturned, resulting in 24 injured passengers.

This sharp rise in road accidents during the Magal reflects the intense traffic congestion and heightened risks on Senegal’s main highways as millions of pilgrims descend upon Touba and surrounding areas.

Earlier figures had already recorded 75 accidents in less than 48 hours, causing 170 victims and five deaths. The figures point to heightened risks for pilgrims this year and have prompted renewed appeals from Senegalese authorities for stricter adherence to traffic laws.

Fire brigade officials urge greater caution among all road users, emphasising the need to adhere to road safety regulations—including wearing seat belts, avoiding speeding and overloading, and using designated pedestrian crossings.