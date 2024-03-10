“President’s Strong Support for Affirmative Action on Procurement Bill Amplifies WBAG’s Impact on International Women’s Day”.

- Advertisement -

The President’s Commitment Sparks hope for the Women and the Marginalized of The Gambia at a meeting held on IWD with the WBAG in collaboration with the Maa Foundation for Women.

After a close door meeting with the President , The Minister of Gender children and social welfare, Minister of Trade employment and regional integration, the Press Secretary office of the President and Secretary to Cabinet held at the statehouse on IWD.

Madam Fatoumatta Jawara Dukureh, Chairperson of the Women in business advocacy group,confirms the President’s commitment to support the 30% affirmative action on the procurement bill for the marginalized and women of The Gambia.

- Advertisement -

She commends the support of ITC and UNDP both financially and technically in the advocacy of the group. She highlighted technical support from the GPPA in training women to understand the field of procurement