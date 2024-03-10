32.2 C
City of Banjul
Monday, March 11, 2024
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

“President’s Strong Support for Affirmative Action on Procurement Bill Amplifies WBAG’s Impact on International Women’s Day”.

258
- Advertisement -

The President’s Commitment Sparks hope for the Women and the Marginalized of The Gambia at a meeting held on IWD with the WBAG in collaboration with the Maa Foundation for Women.

After a close door meeting with the President , The Minister of Gender children and social welfare, Minister of Trade employment and regional integration, the Press Secretary office of the President and Secretary to Cabinet held at the statehouse on IWD.

e2e65bbb 5af0 48f4 8cc0 11f9f0ac8723 1
51bea14a a2a6 4beb b1a8 454db7457589
cf4898b2 f26e 4025 b39e e85bc8c5df8a
e2e65bbb 5af0 48f4 8cc0 11f9f0ac8723 2
51bea14a a2a6 4beb b1a8 454db7457589 1
cf4898b2 f26e 4025 b39e e85bc8c5df8a 1

Madam Fatoumatta Jawara Dukureh, Chairperson of the Women in business advocacy group,confirms the President’s commitment to support the 30% affirmative action on the procurement bill for the marginalized and women of The Gambia.

- Advertisement -

She commends the support of ITC and UNDP both financially and technically in the advocacy of the group. She highlighted technical support from the GPPA in training women to understand the field of procurement

Previous article
Young Scorpions take on Beninat African Games tonight
Next article
SIC hails Jawara’s Ramadan aid
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions