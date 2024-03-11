SIC hails Jawara’s Ramadan aid

- Advertisement -

The President of the Supreme Islamic Council), Alhagie Essa Darboe, has commended GACH CEO Abubakary Jawara’s D7 million Ramadan aid.

The Abubakary Jawara Foundation on Friday launched the distribution of 5000 bags of rice, 2000 bags of sugar, and 1000 cartoons of tomatoes to several communities, institutions, and individuals across the country as relief aid to Muslims during the month of Ramadan. Held at the GACH Global Headquarters, the event was attended by scholars and a cross-section of Gambian society.

Addressing the event, Imam Darboe said philanthropy is a form of altruism that consists of “private initiatives for the public good, focusing on quality of life.”.

He commended Mr. Jawara for his stand in promoting Islam in the Gambia. “Jawara has over the years been very supportive of Gambians, especially the Muslim community. Giving to the underprivileged, especially during the month of Ramadan, is indeed recommended by the Prophet Muhammad, so we pray for God to continue guiding you and all those who care and cherish humanity,” he said.

He called on other privileged Gambians to follow in the footsteps of Mr. Jawara and all other philanthropists who are giving back to the poor.

Imam Abdoulie Fatty said, “If God gives you something, He will appreciate it if you take part in it and give it to the poor, so Abubakary Jawara has demonstrated not only the qualities of a good Muslim but also a good citizen who loves and cherishes his country and religion.”

The CEO of the Abubakary Jawara Foundation, Yusupha Jawara, also commended Mr. Jawara for his commitment towards the welfare of the poor and urged the Muslim Ummah to respect and adhere to the teachings of the Prophet at all times.

He said the humanitarian gesture has now become a yearly ceremony meant to put food on the tables of Gambian Muslims who need it the most, especially during the month of Ramadan. He said God has mentioned five fundamental pillars of Islam, and fasting is key among those pillars.

“So, anybody who donates to Muslims during this month will be rewarded abundantly,” he said. He said the foundation’s decision to invite the med should not be interpreted as they are trying to show off.

“Jawara is doing a lot of things under the carpet but decided to popularise some of the things he is doing to motivate others,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, Momodou Sabally praised Mr. Jawara for his humanitarian services. He said the donation could not have come at a better time.