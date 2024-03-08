Young Scorpions take on Beninat African Games tonight

- Advertisement -

The football edition of the 13th African Games, Accra 2023 continues today with The Gambia Under -20 taking on Benin as host Ghana meet Congo. A total of eight (8) nations are ready to do battle at this continental multi-coded sporting showpiece.

Coach Abdoulie Bojang is very successful with the Young Scorpions guiding them to successful Wafu and African championships and would be hoping to consolidate that feat in Accra in the coming days.

Eight nations in the Men’s division including hosts Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, The Gambia, Congo, Uganda, South Sudan and Benin will take on each other to be crowned champions of the competition.

The final of the men’s football competition will be played on Friday, 22 March at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Dating back to 1965 when Congo hosted the maiden edition, the African Games (formerly All African Games) has grown into a giant continental multi-sport competition of repute.

Over the past years that it’s been running, it has become another symbol of Africa’s unique place in sports, particularly football.

The 13th edition of the continental competition will take place in Accra between 07 – 23 March.

Fixtures Friday, 08 March

17h00 GMT | Ghana v Congo

20h00 GMT | Gambia v Benin