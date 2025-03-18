PUBLIC ASKED FOR HELP iIN SEARCH FOR MISSING BRIKAMA TWINS

- Advertisement -

Seven-year-old twins were yesterday forcefully taken from their cousin taking them to school, put into a taxi which drove off at breakneck speed in Brikama.

News of the drama filled the town and social media with relatives sounding alerts seeking assistance from the public to find the twins and their abductors.

Last night police issued a statement naming the missing children as Hassanatou and Hussainatou from Brikama Gidda.

The police said they have reports that the parents of the twins are divorced, and the father, Cherno Korika Jallow (whose name appeared as Muhammed Jallow on official documents), may have forcefully taken the children with the intention of removing them from the country.

“The mother, Habibatou Jallow, had custody of the children, and the father, who resides in Dakar, Senegal, was allegedly seen taking the children away in a commercial vehicle,” the police statement said.

The police urged the public to help in the search for the kids and report any information that could assist in locating them to the nearest police station or call 9968885.