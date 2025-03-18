spot_img
spot_img
25.9 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

PUBLIC ASKED FOR HELP iIN SEARCH FOR MISSING BRIKAMA TWINS

- Advertisement -

Seven-year-old twins were yesterday forcefully taken from their cousin taking them to school, put into a taxi which drove off at breakneck speed in Brikama.

News of the drama filled the town and social media with relatives sounding alerts seeking assistance from the public to find the twins and their abductors.

Last night police issued a statement naming the missing children as Hassanatou and Hussainatou from Brikama Gidda.

- Advertisement -

The police said they have reports that the parents of the twins are divorced, and the father, Cherno Korika Jallow (whose name appeared as Muhammed Jallow on official documents), may have forcefully taken the children with the intention of removing them from the country.

“The mother, Habibatou Jallow, had custody of the children, and the father, who resides in Dakar, Senegal, was allegedly seen taking the children away in a commercial vehicle,” the police statement said.

The police urged the public to help in the search for the kids and report any information that could assist in locating them to the nearest police station or call 9968885.

Previous article
2 men sentenced to 8 years for stealing
Next article
Accountability one way or the other
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions