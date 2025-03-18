Accountability one way or the other

- Advertisement -

Since the coming in to power of President Donald J Trump of the United States of America a number of radical changes have begun to take shape in the world. These includes suspending funding to many US0-funded agencies which has far reaching effects around the world. Many world leaders have raised their eyebrows on this and other matters.

On the economic front, the combative style taken by the Trump Administration has seen tariffs imposed on countries which were once regarded as close allies of the US. This has caused a strain in the relationship that America had with these countries. It seems that these countries are now looking elsewhere for their economic survival.

This is – or should be – a wakeup call to many countries in the world. They should now realise that it is unsafe to depend on someone else entirely for everything you need for your survival. Things can take a turn anytime and if one is not well prepared, it will become extremely difficult to survive. One must rely on oneself first and foremost.

- Advertisement -

Recently, a list of countries, including The Gambia, has been released purporting to say that the Trump Administration is about to place a travel ban on them. Some of them have been placed in a group which is expected to ‘make efforts to address deficiencies within 60 days’. These efforts of course include the monitoring and controlling of how passports and citizenship is issued.

As a country, what all these tell us as a nation is that it is high time things are put in the right order. It could be remembered that sometime ago there was this issue of diplomatic passports and how they were issued. There was an audit and it appeared that it was just too easy for someone to get a diplomatic passport in the Gambia.

It is not clear whether proper and comprehensive measures had been taken to solve the problem. If it had and was well documented, then perhaps this could be communicated to the American authorities in order for The Gambia to not be slapped with a travel ban. Again, this is an indication that there must be accountability in safeguarding the good name of The Gambia.