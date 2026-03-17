Putting country first: The imperative for politicians to rise above corruption

- Advertisement -

It has become cliché to say that politicians are corrupt. It is a commonly held view, not only in The Gambia but throughout the world, that people go into politics to line up their pockets. This is certainly not true. Not all politicians are deceitful or corrupt. No one can accuse Sidia Jatta or Halifa Sallah of corruption.

Even in the Jawara government which was regarded as inherently corrupt, the many commissions of inquiry could not find anything on ministers like Lamin Kiti Jabang, Bakary Dabo or Sarjo Touray.

Sadly, they are in the minority. The vast number of politicians whether in the executive as heads of state, ministers and governors or in the legislature as representatives are mired into corruption, trough deep. We read about them every day. Whether in commission of inquiry, in audit reports or elsewhere, politicians are not doing themselves any favours in terms of burnished reputations.

- Advertisement -

Look at the case of the recent parliamentary report into the sale and disposal of the assets forfeited to the state by former president Yahya Jammeh after the Janneh Commission. The probe into a probe unearthed a disturbing narrative where ineptitude and malfeasance resulted in the loss of billions to the state. Of course as of now no one has been formally charged, convicted and sentenced. However, what we read looks like the perpetration of grand larceny against the people of The Gambia. And as the saying goes: if it looks like a dog, sounds like a dog, and acts like a dog, then it must be a …!

Our politicians must remember that at the heart of every nation lies a social contract: Citizens elect leaders to serve the greater good, not personal interests. However, the pervasive spectre of corruption continues to undermine this trust, hindering progress and breeding disillusionment. It’s time for politicians to prioritise the country over personal gain.

Corruption is a cancer that eats away at the fabric of society. When leaders line their pockets at the expense of the public purse, the consequences are far-reaching. Funds meant for healthcare, education, and infrastructure are siphoned off, leaving citizens to suffer. The World Bank estimates that corruption costs the global economy over US$1 trillion annually. The impact is palpable: inadequate schools, crumbling roads, and a healthcare system struggling to meet basic needs.

- Advertisement -

The effects of corruption are not just economic; they erode trust in institutions. When politicians are seen as self-serving, citizens become disengaged, apathetic, and cynical. Democracy suffers as a result. The Gambia’s history is a testament to this – the struggle for transparency and accountability has been long and arduous.

Yet, there are glimpses of hope. Countries like New Zealand, Denmark, and Singapore consistently rank high in transparency and low corruption. Their leaders prioritise meritocracy, accountability, and robust institutions. The Gambia must follow suit. What happened to the anti-corruption? Why has it not been properly empanelled? Arguably, this is one commission that should have been up and running by now in The New Gambia we all dreamt about in 2016/17.

The path to a corruption-free society is challenging but not insurmountable. It requires collective action – from citizens demanding accountability, media exposing wrongdoing, and politicians showing unwavering commitment to the greater good.