GFF, 1xBet seal partnership to support growth of Gambian football

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By Aminata Kuyateh

A new partnership between the Gambia Football Federation and 1xBet was formalised during a signing ceremony on Monday held at the federation’s headquarters in Kanifing, with officials highlighting the increasing role of private sector support in the development of football in the country.

The ceremony brought together officials of the federation, representatives of the 1xBet company, and members of the media.

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Speakers said the agreement forms part of efforts to strengthen the commercial base of the sport and expand opportunities for players and clubs across the country.

Sang Dong John, a coach and Technical Director at GFF said football in the Gambia continues to attract interest because of its ability to unite communities and inspire young people. He welcomed the growing involvement of sponsors and partners in the sport.

“Football is a very big product that is marketable, and we cannot play football without partners and sponsors coming inside,” he said while thanking the company for choosing to support Gambian football.

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Speaking on behalf of 1xBet, Dominic Mendy said the agreement represents more than a sponsorship arrangement and reflects a shared belief in the role football plays in communities.

“We see football in The Gambia as a strong force that unites people and inspires the younger generation, and this partnership marks the beginning of a long-term relationship,” he said.

He said the agreement goes beyond sponsorship and represents a partnership based on shared values and a common belief in the role of football in society. According to him, football in The Gambia serves as a unifying force that inspires young people and plays an important role in community life.

He added that the company aims to operate as a socially responsible brand by supporting sports, local communities and institutions that create positive impact. He said the company believes Gambian football has strong potential and that the partnership will contribute to the continued growth of the game.

Mendy also noted that the company is interested in supporting the country’s cultural life, mentioning its collaboration with local ambassador Jizzle as part of its broader engagement in sports and culture.

He concluded that the agreement marks the beginning of a new phase of cooperation, expressing optimism about the results of the partnership and revealing that the company is also working on a social project that will form part of its activities in the country.

Bakary K Jammeh, the first vice president at GFF, described the agreement as a milestone for the federation and the wider football community. He said the partnership shows growing confidence from businesses in Gambian football.

“Football is no longer just a pastime but a real business where young men and women can pursue professional careers and change their lives,” Jammeh said.

He explained that the partnership will initially focus on the first division league but said its impact will also extend to other levels of the game.

Lamin Kaba Bajo, President of GFF welcomed representatives of the partner company, officials of the football federation, and staff present at the ceremony. He described the partnership as another important step for the federation as it works to broaden its sources of income and strengthen financial stability. He explained that for many years the federation depended mainly on support from FIFA and limited funding from CAF, while the government often assisted with national team engagements.

“For many years, our income came mainly from FIFA and the Confederation of African Football, but partnerships like this help us strengthen the financial base of Gambian football,” he said.

He said the federation has recently begun attracting more private sector partnerships, mentioning earlier agreements with Baluwo Group, APS Wallet and other partners before the latest deal with 1Xbet. According to him, football and private sector sponsorship are closely linked because companies provide financial support while the federation offers visibility and branding opportunities for their businesses. He noted that such partnerships benefit both sides and help promote the game in the country.

Mr Bajo also stressed that the federation has been working to build confidence among private companies by presenting football as a strong and marketable product. He said the partnership would not only bring financial support but would also improve branding at football events and competitions.

He thanked the company for trusting the federation and expressed hope that the collaboration would help advance football development in the country. He noted that the federation has been implementing a national football development plan and a strategic development framework that includes improving marketing and commercial activities.

He also highlighted recent achievements, including the approval of a FIFA Academy in the country and new projects for women’s football that were quickly approved by FIFA. He described these developments as major milestones that could shape the future of football development.

He concluded by saying football has become an important source of livelihood for many Gambians, with some players earning contracts abroad that support their families and contribute to the economy. He expressed confidence that the new partnership would strengthen the federation’s efforts to develop the sport and create opportunities for young players in the country.

Officials expressed hope that the collaboration would open the doors for further private sector investment in the game and create new opportunities for young players across the country.