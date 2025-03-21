Ramadhan and Quran: The Sacred Bond; Embracing Divine Guidance

- Advertisement -

‘The Special Bond Between Ramadan & the Holy Qur’an’

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba) said that by the grace of Allah, we are passing through the second ten days of Ramadan.

His Holiness(aba) said that God has stated that there is a special connection between Ramadan and the Holy Qur’an, by stating, ‘The month of Ramadan is that in which the Qur’an was sent down as a guidance for mankind with clear proofs of guidance and discrimination.’ (The Holy Qur’an, 2:186)

- Advertisement -

His Holiness(aba) said that hence, our attention has been drawn to especially reciting the Holy Qur’an during Ramadan. Every year, the Angel Gabriel(as) would revise the entirety of the Holy Qur’an that had been revealed up to that point with the Holy Prophet(sa) during Ramadan. And in the final year of the Holy Prophet’s (sa) life, Gabriel(as) went over the entire Qur’an twice with the Holy Prophet(sa) in the month of Ramadan.

Simply Reading the Qur’an is Insufficient

His Holiness(aba) said that during Ramadan, lessons on the Holy Qur’an are arranged in mosques, the Tarawih prayers (congregational voluntary evening prayer during Ramadan), and the recitation of the Holy Qur’an is played on MTA (Muslims Television Ahmadiyya), which everyone should listen to. However, to truly benefit and reap the blessings, we must understand and act upon the Holy Qur’an. For those who don’t understand Arabic, there are translations of the Holy Qur’an. We should also listen to the lessons of the Holy Qur’an as well as various sermons of the Caliphs explaining the Holy Qur’an. Hence, we can only truly benefit when we try to act according to the Holy Qur’an.

- Advertisement -

His Holiness(aba) said that at the outset of the Holy Qur’an, God Almighty says, ‘This is a perfect book; there is no doubt in it; it is a guidance for the righteous’ (The Holy Qur’an, 2:3)

His Holiness(aba) said that in order to truly be righteous and truly be a believer, God has ordained that we must act according to the Holy Qur’an. Then we can be considered true believers and become the recipients of God’s blessings. Acting according to the Holy Qur’an enables one to become righteous and rightly guided.

His Holiness(aba) quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who said that the blessings of the Holy Qur’an are just the same as they were at the time of its revelation to the Holy Prophet(sa). This in fact is a claim of the Holy Qur’an, that its blessings are continuous. Acting according to the Holy Qur’an helps save one from going down the paths of misguidance.

Understanding the Deeper Meaning of the Holy Qur’an

His Holiness(aba) said that as per the practice of the Holy Prophet(sa), we should strive to complete an entire reading of the Holy Qur’an during the month of Ramadan. Then, for those who do not understand Arabic, there are translations of the Holy Qur’an that one can read alongside the Arabic, as well as commentaries of the Holy Qur’an. We should find aspects of the Holy Qur’an that are for us to act upon.

His Holiness(aba) said that some people think the Holy Qur’an is a very difficult book. However, God states, ‘And indeed we have made the Qur’an easy to understand and to remember. But is there anyone who would receive admonition?’ (The Holy Qur’an 54:18)

His Holiness(aba) said that this is God’s claim, the same God Who created mankind and best knows its nature and capacities. That same God says that He has made the teachings of the Holy Qur’an easy, and so one must strive to act according to it. Those who do will surely be successful. The Holy Qur’an outlines the dos and don’ts of life and the ways of worship; it has given guidelines of society and societal dealings so that they can be implemented, leading to a peaceful life, a peaceful environment and enabling people to attain the blessings of Allah. If we understand this, we will continue receiving God’s blessings; the atmosphere of our homes will be peaceful, and the society around us will be peaceful.

His Holiness(aba) said that as Ahmadis, we are fortunate to have accepted the Promised Messiah(as) who came as the Judge and Just Arbiter of the time. He has highlighted and uncovered the finer and hidden meanings of the Holy Qur’an. It would be unfortunate if we do not not take advantage of the meanings of the Holy Qur’an explained to us by the Promised Messiah(as) nor act according to them. If we take advantage of this, we will set ourselves up for success. There are also the explanations of the Caliphs, such as the Grand Exegesis by Hazrat Mirza Bashiruddin Mahmud Ahmad(ra), Second Caliph of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community. Such works are also being translated into various languages of the world for all to understand. Hence, everyone must take advantage and not just claim to love the Holy Qur’an, but must also understand its meanings and act according to them.

Responsibility of Parents in Instilling Love for the Holy Qur’an

His Holiness(aba) said that parents bring their children to him for the Ameen ceremony (a short reading of the Holy Qur’an to commemorate a child’s first time completing an entire reading of the Holy Qur’an). While parents have fulfilled an aspect of their duties by helping their children complete their first reading of the Holy Qur’an, they must also develop a lasting desire in their children to read the Holy Qur’an. This can only happen when parents themselves pay attention to this as well so that children see their parents reciting the Holy Qur’an and reading it with translation. This way, parents will also be able to answer the basic questions their children ask. Thus, when parents themselves establish true love for the Holy Qur’an, then they will be able to instill the same love in their children.

Acting Upon the Commandments of the Holy Qur’an

His Holiness(aba) quoted the Promised Messiah(as), who said that many people have forgotten the Holy Qur’an in this era. But as part of God’s promise, in which He says, ‘Verily, We ourselves have sent down this Exhortation, and most surely We will be its Guardian.’ (The Holy Qur’an, 15:10) God sent the Promised Messiah(as) to show that the blessings of the Holy Qur’an still live on. Hence, we must take advantage of these blessings by understanding and acting according to the Holy Qur’an. It is the Holy Qur’an alone that can grant us true success.

His Holiness(aba) said that once, the Holy Prophet(sa) said that a believer who reads and acts according to the Holy Qur’an is like a fruit that tastes and smells exquisite. A believer who does not read the Holy Qur’an but acts according to its teachings is like a date that tastes good but doesn’t smell good. A hypocrite who reads the Holy Qur’an is like a fragrant plant that tastes bitter. And a hypocrite who doesn’t read the Holy Qur’an is like a fruit that tastes bitter and has a foul odour.

His Holiness(aba) said that those parents who act according to the Holy Qur’an do justice to parenting their children. Such people do justice to their neighbours. They do justice to being members of this Community. They do justice to their worship. Such parents become true role models for their children. Wives look up to such husbands who act according to the Holy Qur’an. A virtuous environment is established in the home. Hence, it is by acting according to the teachings of the Holy Qur’an that one can attain guidance, resulting in a revolutionary change in one’s life.

His Holiness(aba) said that without acting according to the Holy Qur’an, we cannot act according to the teachings of Islam. Hence, according to the narration of the Holy Prophet(sa), we should strive to become those who not only attain fragrance but also spread fragrance.

His Holiness(aba) quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who states that true success is found in the Holy Qur’an. His Holiness(aba) said that these days, the unrest in the Muslim world whereby Muslims are dying at the hands of other Muslims, governments are at odds with their people, the people are against their governments, there are killings and uprising; this is all because of straying from the teachings of the Holy Qur’an. If they were to act according to the Holy Qur’an, then none of this would happen. Yet they are unwilling to accept the one sent by God in this era. If they do not accept the Promised Messiah(as), then they cannot find true success rooted in the Holy Qur’an. The Promised Messiah(as) states,

‘Only those will succeed who follow the Holy Quran. Success is impossible and inconceivable if one forsakes the Quran. These people are pursuing an imaginary hope in search of success. Keep the examples of the companions before you. When the companions followed the Prophet(sa) of God, peace and blessings of Allah be upon him, and gave precedence to religion over worldly affairs, all of the promises made to them by Allah Almighty were fulfilled. Initially, the opponents would mock the companions and say that those who cannot even leave their homes with freedom claim that they shall be given kingdoms. However, when the companions lost themselves in obedience to the Messenger (sa) of Allah, peace and blessings of Allah be upon him, they attained all that they were long deprived of. They loved the Holy Qur’an and the Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings of Allah be upon him, and strove to obey and follow him, day and night.’

Remaining Firmly Attached to the Holy Qur’an

His Holiness(aba) said that in places like Pakistan, where the true teachings of the Holy Qur’an have effectively been abandoned, they also stop Ahmadis from reciting the Holy Qur’an. They should realise that no matter what they do, they cannot remove the love for the Holy Qur’an from the hearts of Ahmadis. Ahmadis should also remain mindful of this fact, and especially during the month of Ramadan, they should strive to attach themselves more so to the Holy Qur’an. The Holy Prophet(sa) stated that to safeguard ourselves and our future generations, we must attach ourselves to the Holy Qur’an. Similarly, the Holy Prophet(sa) said that one who recites the Holy Qur’an before others is like one who gives alms in the presence of others. A person who recites the Holy Qur’an in secret is like one who gives alms in secret. Hence, we should ensure to keep the alms of reciting the Holy Qur’an alive, whether it be in public or private.

His Holiness(aba) said that the Holy Prophet(sa) said there are two types of people whom it is permissible to be envious of; one who has been granted the Holy Qur’an and recites it day and night and the other who is given wealth and he spends it where it ought to be spent (i.e. in the way of Allah).

His Holiness(aba) said that on the subject of wealth, he would also like to respond to those who question the need for Chanda (financial contributions). The Holy Qur’an itself has stated that financial sacrifices are necessary. The Holy Prophet(sa) also said that spending money in the way of Allah is something for others to be envious of. Hence, by reading the Holy Qur’an one receives answers and responses to their questions.

His Holiness(aba) quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who said that one should strive to recite the Holy Qur’an in a melodious and mindful manner. In other words, where there is mention in the Holy Qur’an of prayer, they should pray; when there is mention of punishment, they should seek to be protected against it. In doing so, we will remain protected against many ills and vices. In today’s Western world, many become influenced negatively and embroiled in vices. However, by carefully reading the Holy Qur’an, we can pray to remain safeguarded against such things. The hard-hearted can become soft-hearted by reading the Holy Qur’an. The Holy Qur’an is like an orchard that has a plethora of varying types of fruits to pick from. Hence, we should analyse whether we are benefiting from the Holy Qur’an and whether we take up its commandments and pray to be safeguarded against its mentioned punishments.

His Holiness(aba) said that when we implement the teachings of the Holy Qur’an, we will be benefiting not only ourselves but our future generations and we will be working towards achieving the very purpose of our creation. Hence, especially during the days of Ramadan, when we are focusing on the Holy Qur’an, we should also vow to maintain this focus on the Holy Qur’an and that we will strive to act according to its teachings. We will strive to inculcate a lasting love for the Holy Qur’an in our children. When we do so, then our lives will remain successful. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah enable us to not only recite the Qur’an during Ramadan but to understand it as well. May we vow to act according to this, maintain this vow, and make it a part of our lives throughout the year.

