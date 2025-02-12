Re: Gambia joins 81 state parties to condemn trump’s sanctions against ICC

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

Our leaders should be ashamed of themselves for publishing such nonsense, if they feel that US president Donald Trump is wrong to sanction ICC, why can’t they jump in to fill the gap left by Trump?

Trump is the president of US not the ICC, therefore he has the mandate of the Americans to give foreign policy directives based on the supreme national interest of America.

- Advertisement -

Therefore The Gambia doesn’t have the right to question US sovereign policy matters, just as The Gambia will not allow the US to control her foreign policy. We must not be seen trying to poke our nose in their foreign policy matters. The president should be busy defending the interest of The Gambia at home and abroad, improving lives and livelihoods of Gambians so we wouldn’t need to travel to the West, South or East just in search of a decent life for ourselves and our families.

Ousman Sanneh

Accra, Ghana

Urgent action needed to stop dangerous late night driving on Kairaba Avenue

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

I am reaching out to the Inspector General to express my deep concern about the reckless and dangerous driving habits of young people on Kairaba Avenue during late night hours.

This growing trend poses a serious threat to public safety, endangering both the lives of these young drivers and innocent pedestrians. The high-speed stunt driving, loud noise, and disregard for traffic rules not only create an unsafe environment but also raise significant security concerns.

Such activities increase the risk of fatal accidents, property damage, and potential criminal behaviour, making Kairaba Avenue a danger zone instead of a safe public space. I urge the Inspector General to take immediate and decisive action to curb this menace. A stronger law enforcement presence, strict penalties, and targeted awareness campaigns can help restore order and prevent tragic consequences.

Our youths need guidance, and our streets need to be safe for all. I trust in your leadership to address this urgent matter for the safety and well-being of our community.

Mohammed Jallow

Serekunda