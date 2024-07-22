RED SCORPIONS PREPARE FOR CAF QUALIFIERS

- Advertisement -

Women’s football league champions Red Scorpions is off to Freetown, Sierra Leone to take part in the Wafu women’s club championship which serves as the qualifiers for the Caf women’s club champions league.

The format of the championship is such that all female football league winners in Wafu Zone A will play in a tournament in Freetown with the winner qualifying to the Caf women’s club champions league.

The tournament starts on 2 August. Red Scorpions officials said the team will leave town for Freetown on 30 July. Commenting on the task ahead the club stated on its Face book page: ”The journey of this great club (Red Scorpions Women Football Club) to the Caf Women’s Champions League is a significant milestone not only for the club but also for Gambian football as a whole. This campaign marks the first time a women’s football club from The Gambia will participate in this prestigious continental competition, and it represents an important step forward for women’s sports in the country.

Our participation in the Caf Women’s Champions League is historic. It reflects the growth and development of women’s football in The Gambia, which has been gaining momentum over recent years. The club’s achievement is not just a personal victory; it symbolizes progress for female athletes in a region where opportunities have been limited”.

The road to Sierra Leone is not just about competing; it is about making history, inspiring future generations, and paving the way for greater recognition of women’s sports in The Gambia. As we prepare to represent our beloved nation on such a significant platform, we carry with us the hopes and dreams of many aspiring female athletes back home.

Join us on this historic journey as are ready to not only tpo make history, but also to raise the flag high.