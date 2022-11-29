Gambian referee Papa Gassama will make history at 3pm today when he officiates in his third straight World Cup, the first African to achieve such a feat. He marked his debut in Brazil 2014, then Russia 2018 and today Qatar 2022.

Gassama will play central referee as host Qatar play Netherlands in the final Group A match.

The Gambian is still the first to win three best referee titles in Africa too.