Gambian referee Papa Gassama will make history at 3pm today when he officiates in his third straight World Cup, the first African to achieve such a feat. He marked his debut in Brazil 2014, then Russia 2018 and today Qatar 2022.
Gassama will play central referee as host Qatar play Netherlands in the final Group A match.
The Gambian is still the first to win three best referee titles in Africa too.
REF GASSAMA’S HATTRICK OF WORLD CUP STARTS TODAY
