REFLECTIONS FROM THE BANJUL CAVB BEACH VOLLEYBALL TOURNEY

Ahead of the Youth Olympics Games in Senegal next year, the African Volleyball Federation staged a U-18 development championship n Banjul from September 3 to 7.

A total of 12 nations including host Gambia took part in the male and female categories. Host Gambia and DR Congo won the male and female championship trophies, while Nigeria, Ghana among others settled for silver or bronze medals.

Beyond the exciting competition on the court, the event also featured intensive training sessions for referees as part of preparations for the Youth Olympic Games scheduled to take place in Dakar in 2026.

Leading Gambian GSM company Africell once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to sports development by powering the event with logistics and support, reinforcing its long-standing role as a trusted partner in promoting youth and sports across The Gambia.

A colorful closing ceremony after an epic final in both categories ended with cup and medal presentations under heavy clouds and subsequent torrential rains.

The presentations were performed by an array of dignitaries including Sports Minister Bakary Badjie, senior officials of MOYS, the vice president of Confederation of African Volleyball, the president of the Senegalese Volleyball Federation, officials from the National Sports Council, the Gambia National Olympic Committee as well as AIPS Africa Secretary General Musa Sise among others.

The tournament drew enthusiastic crowds at the Kasumai Beach, with volleyball fans and sports lovers turning out to partake in the excitement as raw African talents in volleyball are paraded and celebrated.

The success of the event not only demonstrated the vibrancy of volleyball in The Gambia but also reaffirmed the country’s capacity to host continental sporting competitions, creating a legacy of opportunity and inspiration for the next generation.