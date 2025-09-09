Britain first, Gambia later: Why Lamin Darbo must be rejected

- Advertisement -

By Kebeli Demba Nyima

It is laughable, if not outright insulting, that certain aspirants now flaunt their résumés and foreign passports as bargaining chips to wrestle the flag bearer’s mantle from Ousainu Darboe. Where were they when Darboe was imprisoned, humiliated, and sacrificed his very life in defence of democracy? One cannot parachute into the political arena at election season, wave a British passport like a trophy, and expect to be entrusted with the soul of a nation.

The idea of renouncing foreign citizenship only when the presidency beckons is not patriotism, it is opportunism. Why wait until now? Why not long ago when the constitution barred you from ministerial office? The answer is obvious. It is not love of The Gambia but love of power. Lamin J Darbo has openly stated that he would not give up his British citizenship to serve in government, but only if he wins the highest office. That confession alone disqualifies him in the eyes of every serious Gambian. It proves that his loyalty lies with Britain until he sees personal advantage in discarding it.

The party must ask a fundamental question. If Lamin Darbo was unwilling to renounce his foreign allegiance to serve as a minister, why should he be trusted to serve as president? If he was prepared to decline service to his own country in 2017 because of his dual citizenship, then he has already failed the test of commitment. The presidency is not a shortcut for opportunists, it is a sacred trust.

Legally, the constitution is unambiguous. Dual nationals cannot serve as president, ministers, or legislators. Politically, the implications are even graver. To hand the flag bearer position to someone who only values The Gambia when power is at stake would destroy the credibility of the UDP. Gambians support the party not because of polished résumés or foreign accents, but because of Ousainu Darboe’s lifelong struggle, sacrifice, and unbroken record of loyalty to the Gambian people.

This is why Lamin Darbo must be firmly rejected as flag bearer. His candidacy is built not on sacrifice, not on service, and not on loyalty, but on convenience. The UDP would be committing political suicide if it rewarded such opportunism with the highest prize. Those who cherish their foreign passports more than their Gambian identity should remain abroad. Those who cherish The Gambia should walk the hard, lonely path Darboe has walked for decades.