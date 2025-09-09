Gambian making waves in Indianapolis High School soccer league

- Advertisement -

The Indianapolis Star, a morning daily newspaper in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States has named a Gambian Habib Bojang who plays for Christel House School in its prestigious Player of the Week polls. The polls look at the top performers of each week in the course of the season.

In the week (Aug. 23-29), the polls listed Bojang among players fans could vote for to get the honour of Player of Week.

The Gambian put on a passing clinic last week, setting a school record with six assists in Christel’s 9-0 win over Morristown on Thursday. The senior midfielder also scored a goal against Morristown. On Tuesday, Bojang had a hat trick in a 5-0 Christel victory over Washington. Bojang has six goals and seven assists on the season.

