Renowned Islamic scholar honored

Prof. Dr. Rashid Hussain Salwat, a renowned Islamic scholar has been honored by the Universidad Empressarial de Costa Rica, for his tremendous achievements in the field of Prophetic Medicine.

He was conferred with the honorary Doctor of Philosophy in Islamic Studies with an emphasis on Prophetic Medicine.

The university expresses its sincere appreciation for his scholarly work in the field of Islamic studies, Spirituality, and Betterment of the Human condition coupled with his long and successful implementation and practice of traditional herbal medicine, and welcomes him to the honorary doctorate faculty in Islamic studies.

Prof. Rashid Hussain Salwat is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Salwat Health Training School, an accredited private health training institute that offers a Certificate in Alternative Medicine.

He is also the President and Founder of the Salwat Health Restoration Hospital which provides the best form of Alternative Medical Care to the large majority of Ghanaians and abroad. Salwat Health Restoration Hospital is a highly-rated hospital in Ghana and is known for the overwhelming delivery of quality healthcare services.

The Hospital is a place where natural remedies are strictly used to treat all kinds of ailments you can ever think of without any side effects. The mission is to restore the health of every individual to its natural state. The hospital also handles issues related to spirituality, which for years has yielded great results.

In 2024, Prof. Rashid Hussain Salwat will be delivering public lectures on prophetic medicine in Ghana, the Gambia, and across the globe to promote the course of holistic health. He has won several awards in the traditional medicine space.