Rent or build? The Gambian government’s costly addiction to rented offices must end

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By Muhammed Jallow

The Government of The Gambia has a spending problem that is often ignored because it is hidden in plain sight. Every year, millions upon millions of dalasis are quietly drained from the national treasury to pay rent for ministries, departments, agencies, and parastatals operating from privately owned buildings. This is money that disappears annually with little to show for it beyond temporary occupancy. It is a silent leak in public finance, and it demands urgent attention.

The question is simple. Why should a government that has existed for decades still be paying enormous rental costs for key institutions that ought to have permanent office complexes?

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This is not merely an administrative inconvenience. It is a national economic concern.

I was deeply inspired by a recent statement from Almameh Fanding Taal, who raised a very critical issue that deserves national discussion. He highlighted the reality that government could cut substantial operational costs by constructing purpose built office complexes instead of continuously renting private properties. His observation was not just practical. It was strategic. It touched on one of the most overlooked inefficiencies in public administration.

The Government of The Gambia must begin treating office infrastructure as a long term capital investment rather than a recurring expenditure burden.

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Across the Greater Banjul Area, numerous public institutions are operating from rented facilities or converted buildings that were never designed for modern government service delivery. This includes sections of the Ministry of Interior and its affiliated institutions, regulatory bodies like Pura, commissions, semi autonomous agencies, and various government projects.

Among institutions frequently cited in rented or non purpose built premises are Pura, segments of the Ministry of Interior, project coordination units, commissions, independent authorities, and specialized agencies. Several departments linked to immigration administration, internal security coordination, regulatory oversight, youth development, ICT development, and project implementation units are also affected.

The problem is bigger than office space. It is about efficiency, security, professionalism, and national pride.

Imagine a country where key state institutions operate from scattered rented offices across Brusubi, Kairaba Avenue, Fajara, Kanifing, and Banjul. Staff are fragmented. Records are decentralised. Coordination suffers. Security risks multiply. Operational expenses continue rising. Public service delivery slows.

Now compare that to a system where ministries and parastatals are housed in purpose built government complexes with centralized infrastructure, integrated technology, secure archives, adequate parking, conference facilities, and room for expansion.

The difference is enormous.

The current arrangement is financially irrational.

Let us think critically. If government spends millions of dalasis annually on rent, utilities, maintenance, and logistics for rented buildings, what happens after ten years? Hundreds of millions would have been spent with zero ownership. The money is gone. No assets are built. No public wealth is created. That is tragic.

Government rent is essentially a recurring transfer of public wealth into private hands without long term value retention.

There is nothing wrong with private sector landlords benefiting from legitimate business. However, government must ask itself whether this model serves national interest.

The answer is increasingly clear. It does not.

Countries that think strategically invest heavily in government infrastructure. They build ministry complexes, judicial complexes, security complexes, and administrative hubs that serve the nation for generations.

The Gambia must adopt the same vision.

Take the Ministry of Interior as a case study. This ministry is central to national security. It supervises highly sensitive institutions responsible for law enforcement, immigration, corrections, drug control, and internal security coordination. Such a ministry should ideally operate from a secure, technologically advanced, and purpose built complex designed for confidentiality and operational efficiency.

The same logic applies to regulatory institutions such as Pura. As one of the country’s most critical regulators overseeing utilities, telecommunications, transport, and essential services, it deserves a world class regulatory complex that reflects its national importance.

When regulatory bodies and critical ministries operate from rented offices, several problems emerge.

First, operational continuity becomes vulnerable. Lease disputes, rent increases, or property ownership issues can disrupt public services.

Second, security concerns become serious. Sensitive government records, strategic data, and confidential communications may be exposed in facilities not originally designed for state operations.

Third, expansion becomes difficult. Institutions grow over time. Rented buildings often limit structural adaptation.

Fourth, public perception suffers. Citizens expect state institutions to project stability, professionalism, and permanence. A serious government should look serious. Office infrastructure sends a powerful message.

A nation cannot aspire to administrative excellence while many of its institutions remain tenants.

This is why government must initiate a National Public Infrastructure Consolidation Strategy.

Such a strategy should begin with a comprehensive audit of all ministries, departments, agencies, commissions, and parastatals currently renting premises. The Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Service and the Ministry of Works, should quantify annual rental expenditures across government. The findings may shock the nation.

Once the data is available, government should categorize institutions based on strategic importance, rental burden, and infrastructure urgency.

Priority institutions should include security related ministries, regulatory bodies, revenue institutions, independent commissions, and major public service agencies.

The next step is land allocation and phased construction.

The government already owns strategic land in multiple locations. These lands should be optimized for public infrastructure development. Instead of fragmented projects, government should build integrated complexes.

Imagine a National Regulatory Complex housing Pura and other independent regulators.

Imagine a National Security Complex housing the Ministry of Interior and affiliated agencies.

Imagine a Civil Service Administrative Complex bringing together departments currently scattered across rented spaces.

This would transform public administration. Funding such infrastructure is possible.

Government can leverage public private partnerships, infrastructure bonds, concessional financing, sovereign partnerships, and development financing from institutions like the World Bank and African Development Bank. This is not an impossible dream.

It is achievable with political will.

What is needed is leadership with foresight.

President Adama Barrow and his administration have an opportunity to leave behind a lasting legacy by transforming the physical architecture of governance in The Gambia.

Future generations should inherit institutions housed in modern, efficient, and secure facilities built to international standards.

This is not about prestige. This is about economics.

This is about efficiency. This is about responsible governance.

The longer government delays this conversation, the more public funds disappear into avoidable recurrent expenditures. The country cannot continue normalizing costly inefficiency.

Albany Fanding Taal’s intervention should not be dismissed as casual commentary. It should trigger national reflection and policy action.

He has raised a matter of genuine public interest.

The time has come to move from renting to owning. The time has come to build.

The time has come to stop bleeding public resources into endless rental obligations. A government that builds permanent institutional infrastructure builds stability.

A government that continues renting indefinitely mortgages efficiency. The Gambia deserves better.

The Gambian taxpayer deserves better.

And the future of public administration demands better.