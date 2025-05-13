Resign, dismiss and prosecute Demba Sabally!

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

Clearly Demba Sabally either doesn’t know the Constitution or Democracy or a Republic.

Not only is he ignorant about these concepts but more seriously he is also utterly dishonest in seeking to reintroduce dictatorship in this country. His comments constitute unconstitutionality, illegality and criminality.

Demba Sabally is a threat to the peace and stability of the Gambia which must concern every citizen especially President Barrow.

If he thinks he or NPP can handcuff Essa Faal or Rohey Malick Lowe or anyone else, let him know that the biggest and heaviest handcuffs will end up round his own neck and his collaborators if they engage in illegality and criminality in violation of the Constitution.

I put it to Demba Sabally that citizens including politicians have a constitutional right and duty to protest. Just as he can stand up with a microphone to spew such unintelligent gibberish in condemning opponents and citizens so also do all others have the right to criticise and condemn him and his regime.

He is not only threatening opponents but furthermore his remarks are real incitement to violence and violation of the Constitution and the rule of law. Only the courts can send a person to jail through due process. Saying anything otherwise is a blatant incitement to violence and anarchy.

Thus for him to call for the arrest and imprisonment of any citizen willfully tantamount to encouraging anarchy, violation and incitement. He must resign immediately.

Therefore I call on IGP Seedy Muctarr Touray to immediately arrest Demba Sabally for calling for anarchy and blatant violation of the Constitution.

I hereby call on President Adama Barrow to immediately dismiss Demba Sabally for encouraging mob justice, anarchy and violation of the Constitution.

Failure of his resignation and dismissal by the President, I call on the members of the National Assembly to invoke Section 75 of the Constitution to remove Demba Sabally from office for misconduct and violation of the Constitution.

Demba Sabally is calling for indiscriminate assault against innocent citizens who are merely exercising their fundamental rights and duties as required by the Constitution.

Politicians like Demba Sabally lack the moral and intellectual capacity to know the right and submit to the law and ethics. His irresponsible remarks are disgraceful and unbecoming of a minister in a multiparty democratic republic.

I call on all citizens to demand the immediate resignation, dismissal and prosecution of Demba Sabally for his irresponsible comments which clearly tantamount to incitement to violence and call for anarchy in total violation of the 1997 Constitution.

For The Gambia Our Homeland.

Madi Jobarteh

Kembujeh