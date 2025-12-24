Response to Sheikh Tijan Hydara Ganu Party

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Saidy

Private citizen

I acknowledge the concerns expressed in your recent publication regarding the socio-economic, political, and democratic direction of the Republic of The Gambia. I may welcome constructive dialogue as an essential pillar of our democracy and wishes to provide clarity on the significant progress made under the leadership of His Excellency President Adama Barrow.

Please be enlighten that president barrow’s Government reassures citizens that substantial measures have already been taken across all highlighted areas, reaffirming that The Gambia is experiencing unprecedented levels of development, institutional reform, and democratic consolidation.

1. Economic and social welfare

Under President Barrow’s leadership, the Government has invested heavily in national transformation. Key milestones include nationwide infrastructure development, expanded electricity access, water projects, agricultural subsidies, food security initiatives, youth and women empowerment programmes, and strengthened cooperation with international partners to ease global economic shocks.

2. Rule of law and constitutionalism

The Government remains fully committed to protecting and strengthening democratic institutions. The Judiciary operates independently, key constitutional and accountability bodies have been empowered, and no citizen is unlawfully detained for political opinion. The Gambia today enjoys freedoms unmatched in previous eras.

3. Freedom of expression and assembly

Citizens and the press exercise unprecedented freedom of expression. Peaceful assembly, civic participation, and open political discourse continue to flourish nationwide, reflecting the President’s belief that democracy prospers through open dialogue.

4. Rejection of tribalism and hate speech

The Government firmly rejects all forms of tribalism. President Barrow consistently champions unity, national cohesion, and fair representation. The administration continues to promote peace and monitor inflammatory rhetoric to preserve social harmony.

5. Listening to citizens

The President maintains an open and inclusive governance approach, engaging with communities across all regions through the annual Meet the People Tour, consultations with civil society, youth groups, traditional authorities, the diaspora, and opposition members.

6. Regional lessons and national stability

Government institutions remain vigilant and stable, learning from regional developments while safeguarding the peace and security The Gambia is known for. Ongoing security reforms reinforce national stability and public trust.

7. Responsible nationwide tour conduct

The President’s engagements during the ongoing tour focus on addressing citizens’ needs, promoting decentralization, and strengthening national unity. Public interaction remains a cornerstone of his leadership.

8. Commitment to peaceful and transparent elections

Ahead of next year’s elections, the Government guarantees an impartial IEC, peaceful political environment, and transparent electoral processes. The administration is committed to ensuring that democratic values remain upheld.

Conclusion

His Excellency President Adama Barrow continues to lead with dedication to peace, democracy, development, and national unity. While challenges exist as in all nations the progress achieved under his leadership remains significant and transformative. The Government remains open to constructive feedback and committed to continuous improvement to secure a prosperous future for all Gambians