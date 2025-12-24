Tribute to Lawyer Ousman Sillah

- Advertisement -

By Ousman Musa Jobarteh

Ousman ME Sillah, commonly known as Daddy Ous, was born in Banjul on 12 July 1939 to the Late Alh. Modou Sillah and Ajaratou Bintou Cham.

During his earlier life, it is recounted that Daddy Ous went through normal upbringing in Banjul under the care of his parents, learnt the Quran then later proceeded to Gambia High School for his secondary education. He was later to become the first Head boy of what is today referred to as Gambia Senior Secondary School. He proceeded to Fourah Bay College in Sierra Leone and pursued an undergraduate degree majoring in Physics and Mathematics.

Daddy Ous was an exemplary sportsman and athlete who played football, cricket and tennis. He played for Fanthoms football club with his peers such as Musa Jobarteh, Baboucarr Kah, Kabba Jallow, Ma Abdou Sanyang, Magistrate Turner, Batty Sawe, Ebou Faye (Limba), Banni Forster, Amou Taal, Mam Barra Taal, Salifu Ndure, and many others. His nickname in the Fanthoms Football Club was Kocsis, after a famous Hungarian football player Sandor Kocsis. Being a deft left-footer, the pinnacle of his sporting prowess was marked when he was called-up from his school days in Sierra Leone to form part of the Gambia National Football Team that last won a competitive match against Senegal in the early 1960s, and he scored one of the two goals. In fact the accolade “School boy international” could rightfully be attributed to Daddy Ous because of this feat.

During his career in government service , Ousman Sillah served under the Gambia Police Force and held the high position as ADC to former President Jawara. He later left for the United Kingdom together with other colleagues in the Police such as Sydney Riley and Edu Gomez, where they pursued further education and all graduated to become erudite lawyers.

It is further narrated that Ousman Sillah was an ardent disciple of Sheikh Ibrahim Nyass, and was a close associate of his grandson late Imam Sheikh Assan Ceesay of Madina Bai Nyass. In fact, the narrative has it that Imam Sheikh Assan Ceesay made Ousman a “Mukhadam”, by dint of his vast knowledge of the Holy Quran and the piety with which he practiced Islam.

His career as a lawyer is what Ousman Sillah became lately renowned for, where he served both on the bar and the bench and became a Supreme Court judge. He served with distinction and was mentor to many in the legal fraternity. He was a firm believer in representing his clients in a professional manner to the extent that he served as attorney to many underprivileged members of society and those whom he felt were unfairly treated.

He is survived by wives Aji Ancha Gaye and Aji Fatou Joh, children Justice Kumba Sillah, Pa Modou, Andalla, Amie, Abdoulie, Sheikh Assan, Ya Sassoun and other siblings.

Daddy Ous was a great man, as fits the description by John Ruskin “Greatness is not a teachable nor gainable thing, but the expression of the mind of a God-made great man”

May Allah SWT grant you Janatul Firdause Daddy Ous