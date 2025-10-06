Restoring trust in The Gambia Police Force

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

Recently, a disturbing video has gone viral on social media showing a police officer slapping a young man who was already under arrest and appeared to be cooperating. The footage, now widely circulated, has sparked public outrage and renewed debate about police conduct and accountability in The Gambia.

Coming at a time when the image of the Gambia Police Force is already under intense public scrutiny, this incident could not have been more damaging. It highlights the urgent need for reform, retraining, and a cultural shift within the force.

The GPF, like all law enforcement agencies, exists to protect citizens, uphold justice, and maintain peace. When officers act outside the boundaries of professionalism and human rights, they betray not only their oath but also the trust of the very people they are meant to serve.

The viral video has once again reinforced the perception that some officers use excessive force and lack respect for due process and human dignity. In the age of smartphones and social media, every act of misconduct is instantly visible and each one erodes years of hard-earned public confidence.

However, this moment can also be a turning point. The GPF leadership must act decisively and transparently. The officer involved should be subjected to a fair but firm disciplinary process, with the outcome made public. Beyond punishing individuals, the institution should also take this as an opportunity to address the systemic issues that allow such behaviour to persist.

This means strengthening internal accountability mechanisms, investing in regular human rights and community policing training, and ensuring that discipline is consistent across all ranks.

Moreover, rebuilding trust requires more than punishment – it requires engagement. The GPF must communicate openly with the public, admit shortcomings, and demonstrate a genuine commitment to change. Building partnerships with civil society organisations, youth groups, and the media can help bridge the growing gap between the police and the people.

Professionalism, restraint, and respect are the foundations of effective policing. A single slap, captured on camera, can undo the efforts of hundreds of officers who serve honorably every day.

To restore its image, the GPF must prove that it is not an institution that condones abuse, but one that values accountability, justice, and service to the nation. The time to act to rebuild public confidence is now.

All eyes are on the Gambia Police Force!

Moses Bah

Barra

Talib is a storm in a tea cup

Dear Editor,

I support the UDP and I believe The Gambia will become a truly representative democracy, stable and more at home under a UDP-led government. I have issues with the party leadership and its political strategy to win political power. And it’s getting worse sadly.

The UDP is a fantastic political party: the problem is with the party’s leadership, its political calculations and decision making. The UDP needs a new leader and better political strategy to win political power in The Gambia. And that’s up to Darboe.

On the question of Talib, Talib is a storm in a tea cup. I’m not being dismissive, time will prove me right. But the UDP seemed to be overly focused on the wrong priorities: Talib, Talib, Talib! President Barrow is the problem and the focus should be on how to defeat Barrow in the polls.

Some of my fellow UDP supporters don’t like me saying Darboe should give chance to a new leader and presidential candidate. And my friends, that’s the only way out of the mess that’s getting worse by the day if we’re to elect a UDP led government in 2026. Politics in the modern world requires sophistication, strategy and brand image. We are living in a global village and a more interconnected world than ever before.

Politics in the modern world is more about image, resonance and perception impacting on the diverse electorate that make up the modern state particularly the young, women and the minorities.

The UDP has all the hallmarks of a great political party but the leadership is the obstacle to the party winning political power in The Gambia.

And until Darboe makes way for a new leader, President Barrow will win the 2026 presidential election. The UDP needs a new leader and a new style of politics. The best winning political means in the modern world is the party’s political message and agenda for government.

Above all else, the party leader’s political agenda for government especially in the modern African countries is the opposition party’s best political means to win political power. The UDP has the best grassroots political support base but the leadership has fallen short time after time to deliver. And until that’s changed, The Gambia is stuck unfortunately!

Yusupha Bojang

Scotland