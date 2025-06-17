RNG commander urges soldiers to be loyal to the state

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Brigadier General Yahya Drammeh, commander of the Republican National Guard currently on tour with army chief Mamat Cham, on Friday urged soldiers at Fajara barracks to remain loyal to the State

“Loyalty is paramount in our career development and this means loyalty to the state, the Constitution and the political leadership. Perform your duties without fear or fear in line with the rule of law, “Brigadier General Drammeh said.

He further called on the troops to be consistent in carrying out their assigned tasks and always with the economic realities on the ground in their mind.

He advised soldiers to show at all times maturity and professionalism in their work. The CDS’s tour continues today with a visit to the state guards in Banjul.