Road to 2026

Without a doubt, the 2026 election cycle promises to be a very interesting one in The Gambia. As the elections approach there seems to be a tsunami of political maneuvers already. This paper recently reported that a new political movement has been formed and that a presidential candidate has already been named.

The ruling National People’s Party (NPP) of President Adama Barrow believes that they are the undisputed favorite to sweep the polls. This seems to be based on the fact that they are the incumbent and incumbents rarely, if ever, lose elections in this part of the world.

The main opposition party the United Democratic Party (UDP) seems to have gone back to the drawing board to critically look at the factors that led to their defeat in the previous election in 2021. The party seems to be gearing up to this new challenge and will undoubtedly do whatever it takes to come back stronger.

On the other hand, Mr Essa Mbaye Faal of Sobeyaa seems to be basking in the light he has ignited through his criticism of the Barrow Administration. He has been in the media a lot recently speaking in his usual eloquence of what has not been going right in the country and how it should have been done.

A self-proclaimed prophet in Nigeria has also come up with his predictions stating that the opposition will come together in a coalition and defeat Adama Barrow in 2026. Some smaller parties in the country have already shown where their allegiance lie as they cozy up to the ruling NPP more and more as the elections get closer.

It however remains to be seen whether the opposition parties can put their numerous differences aside to forge one front to fight against Barrow in the polls. Will they put The Gambia first and see the higher purpose? It’s a wait and see game now!