Sabally rebuts NDP leader over attacks against Barrow

By Olimatou Coker

Momodou Sabally, Special Adviser to the President and youth leader of the governing National People’s Party has responded to Kebba Madi Bojang, his predecessor in the NPP and now leader of the group calling itself the National Development Party (NDP) over his criticism of President Barrow.

Bojang has publicly denounced the government as a band of “looters” with “no good intentions” for The Gambia, urging citizens to vote them out in the 2026 presidential election.

Responding to Mr Bojang’s remarks, Sabally said if Kebba Madi who lives next to President Barrow’s 23MG ultra-modern solar power plant in Jamburr cannot see the development projects President Barrow has implemented, then nobody can show him further proof.

“His claims of the government grabbing land from people is simply laughable because we have seen the government compensate land owners for all projects that have led to encroachment into private property, including his own native Jamburr where the solar power plant project led to compensation of local land owners in the millions of dalasis,” Sabally said.

He alleged that Kebba Madi is currently facing litigation for lands he illegally took from people and sold to third parties. “’This is what Kebba has been doing using his association with the government. Now imagine if President Barrow had appointed this dubious character into government? What would he do with that power?”, Sabally said.

He said his comments about education are just simply laughable. This man is not known for any form of educational achievement.

‘This government’s education policy is too complex to be understood or analysed by illiterate people like MC Cham Jr and Kebba Madi. My advice to Keba is to save such debates for later dates. Having heard that Kebba has registered for a course at the MDI, perhaps we can have this debate after he successfully completes his program at the institution,” Sabally teased back.

He continued: “Meanwhile we can remind the deaf dumb and blind young man about the multi-billion dalalasi UTG Faraba Banta Campus currently being completed by President Barrow; the recently inaugurated USET Campus at Brikama and the thousands of classrooms being built by this government in addition to the scholarships being provided to Gambians at home and abroad”.

Sabally said education reform is progressing under President Barrow and the icing on the cake is the recently launched project for the integration of the Madrassas into the mainstream tertiary and higher education systems.

“People like Kebba Madi have nothing to offer Gambians and we all know that their foray into politics is motivated by nothing but anger at what they wanted to illegally get from the government and Barrow did not allow it,” he said.

“Their desire for wealth and positions by all means necessary could not be entertained by President Barrow and that is why they have decided to become ardent adversaries of the Presidentt,” he said

“Thank God Gambians are awake and they would not change the current infrastructural revolution and socioeconomic transformation being rolled out by President Barrow. Gambians would not replace President Barrow’s development bandwagon with visionless people whose political platforms are powered by anger and brutish ambition to grab state power for personal enrichment and revenge”, Sabally said

He stated that The Gambia continues to thrive under President Barrow to the satisfaction of citizens and non-Gambians alike as exemplified by the recent award bestowed on President Barrow in Morocco.

“This positive and enriching trajectory is set to be renewed by Gambians in 2026 and the youths are happy.”