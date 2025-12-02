Saihou Mballow urges UDP’s Touray to apologise

- Advertisement -

The Special adviser on political affairs at the Presidency Saihou Mballow, has called on the leader of the opposition UDP to rein in his legal secretary Bory Touray whom he accused of “inciting violence” at a recent meeting in Jambur.

According to Mballow the UDP leader should dissociate the party from Touray’s remarks or risk being perceived to be condoning it.

“As for Mr Touray, I will urge him to apologise to the Gambian people for his unbecoming comments. For a person with legal background who even aspired to be become flag bearer, such conduct is unbecoming. No wonder he did not succeed to become flagbearer because can you imagine such a person leading a whole political party and addressing a rally?”Mballow teased.

He said he also expected versatile civic society activists like Madi Jobateh and other genuine democratic institutions to condemn Mr Touray’s comments in the interest of fairness.