SADIO MANÉ IN TOWN

Senegal’s international footballer Sadio Mané arrived in The Gambia yesterday on a short visit. The star footballer iwill be hosted by Oryx Energies- Gambia, a leading oil marketing company with fuel stations littered across the country. Oryx Energies chose the footballer as the symbolic figure of its new campaign “Powered by Africa” a continent where it has been present for more than 30 years. The company said the partnership underlines it values, vision and continuous desire to promote this rapidly expanding continent which is full of potential.

Oryx Energies also said it shares a common journey with Sadio Mané who grew up in Bambali, Senegal and primed by his hard work, strong will and determination to give the best of himself, he fulfilled his dream of becoming the best while always remembering and staying connected with his roots, his country and his attachment to the African continent.

According to sources close to the company, Mané will have breakfast meeting at the office of Oryz Energies this morning and will be hosted to a cocktail dinner at Senegambia Beach Hotel later this night to be attended by Oryx officials, the media and other invitees.