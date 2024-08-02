Sait Matty advises Barrow to stop being divisive

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Human rights activist, Sait Matty Jaw, has advised President Adama Barrow to stop being divisive in his political statements and embrace means to unite the country.

Commenting on Mr Barrow’s comments directed at opposition leader Ousainu Darboe that most Gambians judged as unwarranted and un-presidential, Mr Jaw said: “This rhetorical fall outs have become so habitual that people now expect clarifications each time the president speaks unscripted, especially at political rallies.”

He further said while Gambians are learning many lessons from President Barrow’s seven-year leadership, is he, the president, listening to the demands and expectations of Gambians? “Has he learned anything from the numerous reactions that comes after he make statements that people perceive as inflammatory?”

Jaw said the president must understand that his role requires balancing his political ambitions with his duty to govern according to the constitution.

“He must be seen as a unifying figure rather than a divisive one. Frequent clarifications from the government on his sometimes-inflammatory statements suggest a failure to maintain this balance. President Barrow must prioritize clear and responsible communication to avoid misunderstandings and unnecessary controversies. Balancing his roles can be challenging but is essential for a good leader,” he said.

When addressing government matters, Jaw added, President Barrow is usually scripted and focused on policy.

“However, at political rallies, he often becomes a loose cannon, mixing policy debates with political rhetoric causing problems for his government. This approach leads to confusion and reactions from the public, necessitating government clarifications sometimes further fueling the situation. Political rallies should be an opportunity to inform and engage with the public about party policies and programs and as well as ruling party, achievements in government and plans, rather than attacking opponents,” he added.

Jaw said though political rhetoric is allowed, there is a limit to what one can say, or do within “our socio-cultural settings especially as the president”.

“Leaders are expected to be moderate and think about the impact of their words or actions on the people they promise to serve and not make unwelcoming remarks just in the name of politics. President Barrow must remember the Wolof concept of ‘kolareh’ which emphasises gratitude and humility. Many Gambians feel that the president has forgotten his roots and the people who elected him and provided with all the privileges he is enjoying and is to enjoy after the presidency. Some believe he is more focused on addressing political disagreements than on solving everyday problems including the high cost of living and service delivery.”

He said the recent incident and the reaction it generated and the statements that followed indicate that President Barrow is not attuned to the evolving Gambian political climate that is demanding more issue focus politics rather than insults or personal attacks.

“This old way of doing politics is not what the ‘New Gambia’ yearn, but new political culture that speak to addressing the socio-economic conditions of all Gambians especially the most vulnerable. After all this is what New Gambia promised. Gambians expect their leaders to adhere to accepted social codes and rules. As the sovereign owners of the power he holds, the people expect President Barrow to act within the confines of his role as president,” Jaw added.

The activist also urged the Ministry of Information to focus on providing government information, leaving political issues to the NPP.

“Using taxpayer money to address the president’s political remarks for me is inappropriate, it could be contextualised within the broader debate on using state resources for political gains. Political issues arising from rallies should be handled by the party, not the government. The Ministry should report on development and government activities as well as debate government policies. Explaining what people already heard and conclude as “waah bu oppa” is counterproductive,” he said.

Term limit

On the issue of term limit, Jaw said: “The aspirations of Gambians that led to President Barrow’s election were based on the idea of ending self-perpetuating rule and not tied to the life of any individual”.

“However, hearing comments like Jammeh’s ‘billion years presidency’ raises questions about President Barrow’s commitment to delivering the deferred democratic project, including a new constitutional framework with term limits and other civil and political guarantees,” the activist said.

He said the president must also remember the various initiatives he started to address in the post-transitional justice, including ensuring a reconciled country and how his statements and actions will impact such processes.

“President Barrow must decide when to be president and when to be a politician, always guided by the laws and frameworks, and work on operationalising the dictates of the constitution,” he stated.

Jaw said President Barrow needs to speak moderately at rallies and use the dialogue platform he initiated to listen more.

“Yes, politics is necessary, but this country has already endured two decades of bad politics and people are fed up. People want to see the bread-and-butter questions addressed. President Barrow must balance his political and governmental roles, improve his communication, and stay attuned to the socio-political codes. Only by doing so can he truly serve the nation and maintain trust and leave a respected legacy,” he concluded.