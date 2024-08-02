Coroner concludes natural cause for man who died on a flight from Gambia

- Advertisement -

A former factory worker died on a flight to Manchester Airport days after he had a heart attack on holiday, a Corona’s court heard.

Terence Mason died on a flight from The Gambia on April 18 after a two-week trip with wife Anne Mason.

Mr Mason, 72, had a heart attack on holiday but doctors told him he was fit to fly as long as he took himself to hospital after arrival.

At Bolton Coroners’ Court this week, the assistant coroner Alexander Frodsham heard how he fell ill around three hours into the flight.

Mr Frodsham said: “They were sitting across the aisle from one another and around three hours into the flight Mr Mason was unresponsive. Mrs Mason told the cabin crew and they took him out of his seat to start CPR and, fortunately, there was a doctor who was able to assist.

“The flight was diverted to Morocco and an ambulance crew came on board to help Mr Mason but they confirmed he had died.”

Mr Mason, or Terry, from Ashton-in Makerfield, Wigan, was a former factory worker at the Heinz Factory and a fan of Wigan Warriors. He had high blood pressure at the time of an appointment on March 20 for which he was to return to his GP after his return from The Gambia.

A postmortem confirmed the cause of death was ischemic cardiomyopathy, a form of damage done to the body by a heart attack, and the assistant coroner came to a conclusion of natural causes.

Mr Frodsham said: “I shall record, on April 18, on a flight from Banjul, Gambia, Terence Mason died as a consequence of ischemic cardiomyopathy. I shall record a conclusion of natural causes.

“I will ask my officers to extend my condolences to the members of Mr Mason’s family for his death.”