UN salutes Gambia’s landmark decision to maintain FGM law

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The United Nations in The Gambia has yesterday issued a statement commending President Adama Barrow, the Government, the National Assembly, and the Gambian people for the resolute decision to uphold the law on Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

”This commendable action demonstrates The Gambia’s unwavering commitment to protecting and promoting the rights, health & well-being of women and girls. It also reaffirms The Gambia’s dedication to upholding human rights, advancing gender equality and health for all”, the statement said.

- Advertisement -

It further said the rejection of the proposed bill through a comprehensive democratic process is a testament to the strength of The Gambia’s democratic institutions.

“The leadership shown by all stakeholders aligns with international human rights standards and reinforces global efforts to protect fundamental human rights, eliminate harmful practices and promote gender equality.”

The statement assured that the United Nations in The Gambia stands ready to amplify its support for the government’s efforts to eliminate FGM and advance the rights of women and girls; to continue protecting their health ensuring they are not subjected to this harmful practice.

- Advertisement -

“This decision creates momentum for accelerating progress on the National Development Plan, particularly in areas of human development, social inclusion, and gender equality.

“This landmark decision positions The Gambia as a regional leader in the fight against FGM and sets a powerful precedent for other nations grappling with this issue. The United Nations in The Gambia looks forward to continued collaboration with the Government and people of The Gambia in advancing sustainable development and human rights for all Gambians. Together, we can work towards a future free from FGM, where women and girls can live healthy and empowered lives”.