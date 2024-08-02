President Díaz-Canel extols supporters over Cuba’s exclusion from US list

- Advertisement -

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel yesterday thanked 123 countries in the UN Human Rights Council that demanded the exclusion of Cuba from the arbitrary US list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Regarding the forceful declaration of such countries in the face of such a designation by Washington against the Caribbean Island, the Cuban president remarked in his profile on the social network X that “we appreciate this expression of support.”

The signatory nations of the document consider that the list “goes against the fundamental principles and peremptory norms of international law, including international solidarity.”

- Advertisement -

“The process by which the designation for the said list is made is neither clear nor transparent,” the proclamation adds.

It also points out that it harms the “realisation and enjoyment of fundamental human rights, including the rights to food, health, education, economic and social rights, the right to life, and the right to development.”.

“Our countries demand the exclusion of Cuba from the list of states that supposedly sponsor terrorism, the effects of which reinforce the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the United States government,” he emphasised.

- Advertisement -

He also specifies that the inclusion of the Antillean nation in that list “causes extraordinary negative consequences for the Cuban economy, due to its intimidating effect and the obstacle to economic-financial operations of third parties with Cuba, for fear of being fined.”

“It also hinders the country’s ability to access food, medicine, fuel, medical equipment, and other basic goods, which impacts the realisation of economic, social, and cultural rights,” he added.

Likewise, he suggests that “instead of imposing unilateral coercive measures contrary to international law,” international solidarity and cooperation should be fostered to face common challenges, protect human rights for all, and achieve sustainable development goals.