ROOTS donate D6m worth of office equipment to farmers

By Olimatou Coker

In its effort to strengthen and support the work of farmer cooperatives, the Resilience of Organisation for Transformative Smallholder Agriculture Projects (ROOTS) Monday delivered consignments of office equipment and supplies to farmer organisations across the country.

The office equipment worth over D6 million were donated to NACOFAG, NRFA, and NVGCA.

They include printers, water dispensers, chairs, drawers, TV sets, air conditioners, and other valuable office items.

Mamour Alieu Jagne, ROOTs Project director, disclosed that the donated items were based on the needs of farmer groups.

“The objective is to strengthen the capacities of four farmer organisations by the end of this project to the extent that the support we are providing through them to their membership can be sustained and continued after the project phases out,” he said.

Peter Baldeh, President of the National Rice Farmers Association (NRFG), commended the ROOTS project for uplifting the capacity of farmers.

“ROOTS has created an enabling environment for farmer organisations in this country, and very soon we will be visible throughout the country,” he said.

He added that the ROOTS project is also building the capacity of farmers to interact with different actors, such as the private sector.

Musa Sowe, President of the National Coordinating Organisation for Farmers Associations—The Gambia, said the entire consultation on the project was clearly led by farmers.