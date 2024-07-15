SANA JAWARA TIPS DARBOE AS PERFECT UDP CANDIDATE IN 2026

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

A former Upper Fulladu West NAM has said Ousainu Darboe remains the perfect presidential candidate for the opposition United Democratic Party and The Gambia.

The former NAM, Sana Jawara, who was speaking from his base in the US, said leading The Gambia at this pivotal moment is a weighty responsibility.

“In order for The Gambia to garner the respect it rightfully deserves within the global community, make fundamental changes, and initiate comprehensive reforms, including conducting staff audits to align skills with job requirements, the country needs a more composed, experienced, and level-headed leader like what we have in Ousainou Darboe,” Jawara opined.

Commenting on the current state of the nation, Jawara said while the government asserts its intervention in crucial sectors of the economy, indicators such as macroeconomic factors, human development indices, and the everyday experiences of ordinary citizens paint a rather bleak picture.

“From healthcare to education, standard of living to escalating inequality, and mounting national debt to pervasive corruption, the situation appears grim, particularly when compared to the recent policy directives and economic advances registered by our neighboring countries,” he stated.

He said assuming office in 2017, the Barrow administration has, on top of all the yearly tax and grants, accrued D68 billion extra debt, more than the combined debt amassed by Presidents Jawara and Jammeh over 52 years.

“And what infrastructure, or social program, economic progress, or international breakthrough can they show compared to that achieved by Sir Dawda or Yahya Jammeh? Across the world, governments are making substantial investments for the financial security and well-being of future generations. Conversely, in The Gambia, the government is excessively borrowing to fund extravagant procurement projects associated with plutocracy with no economic base,” he said.

He added once a different leader preferably Ousainu Darboe assumes office, it is imperative that opportunities be created for capable and dedicated Gambians to contribute to nation-building.

Responding to a question on whether he will return to Banjul before the 2026 presidential election, Jawara said given the significant geopolitical changes taking place in “our region and around the world, which require prudent realignment of interests, it is crucial for me to remain present and engaged. So yes certainly, I anticipate returning in time for the upcoming presidential election campaign.”