Tuesday, December 2, 2025
Gambia News

SANA MANJANG’S CO-ARRESTEES NOT PERSONS OF INTEREST TO GAMBIA’

Tabora 2

By Tabora Bojang

National Security Adviser Abubacarr Sulayman Jeng yesterday told The Standard that persons arrested with alleged Jungler Sana Manjang in Senegal are not of interest to The Gambia.

Manjang, a prominent member of former president Jammeh’s notorious patrol team, The Junglers, was arrested in Senegal over the weekend with several other persons believed to be members of the MFDC in Cassamance.

In response to clarifications sought by The Standard, National Security Adviser Jeng also confirmed that Manjang’s extradition to The Gambia is being finalised.

Also responding to rumours of a planned subversive actions being organised by the Junglers, Jeng said the arrest was not “link to any planned subversive activity against The Gambia” as being reported.

