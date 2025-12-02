A recurrent crisis that should no longer surprise us

- Advertisement -

The re-emerging shortage of cement in The Gambia has once again reignited public debate about whether local suppliers are capable of meeting national demand. This recurring problem reveals deeper structural weaknesses that cannot be ignored anymore.

Cement is not simply another commodity; it is a strategic material that underpins national development, from housing construction to large-scale infrastructure. When supplies falter, the economy feels it, and ordinary citizens are forced to bear rising prices and stalled projects.

The question now is: Can Gambian suppliers genuinely satisfy the country’s needs? The answer is nuanced. Local importers and producers have made notable efforts, but the scale of national demand, driven by rapid urbanisation, private investment, and public work, continues to outpace supply capacity.

Compounding this are external factors: price fluctuations in international markets, shipping delays, and, occasionally, policy uncertainties at the border. The result is a fragile supply chain vulnerable to even small disruptions.

But this need not be our fate. The way forward requires a decisive recalibration of policy and planning. First, government must conduct a comprehensive assessment of national cement needs and local capacity. Expansion of domestic production, whether through encouraging new players or supporting modernisation of existing plants, should be considered a matter of strategic importance.

Second, regulatory consistency is essential. Clear, predictable import and customs policies will stabilise supply and deter price manipulation. Third, investment in port efficiency and logistics will reduce bottlenecks, ensuring smoother flow of goods.

Finally, the sector needs long-term vision rather than fire-fighting. Public-private collaboration, transparent market oversight, and diversification of supply sources will help insulate the country from shocks.

Cement shortages should not be an annual headline. With deliberate policy and coordinated action, The Gambia can secure a reliable supply chain that supports both national growth and the everyday aspirations of its people.

This needs urgent attention.