Scammers target VP Jallow

The Vice President, Muhammed BS Jallow, has reported that someone used his official Facebook photograph to create a fake account and is currently attempting to extort money from individuals.

In a Facebook post, VP Jallow stated: “I want to inform everyone that someone has created a fake account using my official photo and is trying to extort money from people.”

The post is generating mixed reactions, with many suggesting that the VP should have a verified account for safety.