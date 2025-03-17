spot_img
City of Banjul
Monday, March 17, 2025
Gambia News

Scammers target VP Jallow

The Vice President, Muhammed BS Jallow, has reported that someone used his official Facebook photograph to create a fake account and is currently attempting to extort money from individuals.

In a Facebook post, VP Jallow stated: “I want to inform everyone that someone has created a fake account using my official photo and is trying to extort money from people.”

The post is generating mixed reactions, with many suggesting that the VP should have a verified account for safety.

