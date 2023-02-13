Scorpion Omar Colley signs for Besiktas

Besiktas Football Club has announced the signing of Gambia captain Omar Colley on a two and a half year contract from Italian side Sampdoria.

The European transfer window had closed but it remained opened in Turkey and on Friday the Istanbul giants, who are fourth on the 19-team table announced on its website that it has completed the paperwork for the defender’s permanent transfer after having agreed terms with both player and his previous club earlier in the week. There is also an option of a further year until the end of the 2026 season.

“An agreement has been reached with the Player and Club Sampdoria SPA on the transfer of Professional Football Player Omar Colley from February 9, 2023 until the end of the 2024/25 season, and the condition for 1 year until the end of the 2025/26 season, if the condition is met depending on the number of matches he played and the time he played. A net transfer fee of €2,300,000 will be paid to the Sampdoria SPA Club.” Sampdoria said in a statement.

Everyone at the GFF wish our captain-fantastic the best of luck in the latest challenge of his career in the Turkish top flight.

GFF